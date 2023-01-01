This excellent modern museum is inauspiciously jammed between two shopping malls a few kilometers out of town. Downstairs focuses on objects found at Kaminaljuyú, with fascinating trade-route maps showing the site's importance. Upstairs there are displays on textiles and indigenous clothing, separated by region, from around the country.

Signs are in Spanish and (for the most part) English. Out back is a pleasant grassy area with paths and seating – a good place to take a breather.

To get here, catch any bus from the center going to Centro Comercial Tikal Futura. The museum is 250m down the road between it and the Miraflores shopping center.