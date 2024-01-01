Museo Nacional de Historia Natural Jorge Ibarra

Guatemala City

This natural-history museum, located behind the Museo Nacional de Arqueología y Etnología, has a large collection of dissected animals.

2. Museo Nacional de Arte Moderno

0.08 MILES

Here you’ll find a collection of 20th-century Guatemalan art including works by well-known Guatemalan artists such as Carlos Mérida, Carlos Valente and…

3. Museo de los Niños

0.16 MILES

Almost opposite the zoo entrance is this hands-on affair that is a sure success if you have kids to keep happy. The fun ranges from a giant jigsaw-map of…

4. La Aurora Zoo

0.3 MILES

This is not badly kept as far as zoos in this part of the world go, and the lovely, parklike grounds alone are worth the admission fee.

5. Torre del Reformador

1.41 MILES

A spectacularly strange medium-scale reproduction of the Eiffel Tower, plonked down in the middle of Zona 9.

6. Jardín Botánico

1.66 MILES

The Universidad de San Carlos has a large, lush botanical garden on the northern edge of Zona 10. The admission includes the university's Museo de…

7. Museo de Historia Natural

1.71 MILES

The university's small yet packed Museo de Historia Natural is at the same site as the Universidad de San Carlos' botanical garden, which is also included…

