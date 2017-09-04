Welcome to Jakarta
One of the world’s greatest megalopolises, Jakarta is a dynamic city of daunting extremes with surreal juxtapositions on every street corner.
Constant Transformation
An organism unto itself, Jakarta is a town in the midst of a very public metamorphosis and, despite the maddening traffic, life here is lived at an all-out pace, driven by an industriousness and optimism that's palpable. Dysfunction be damned. It's developing at a pace that throws up challenges. Translation: it's no oil painting, yet beneath the unappealing facade of new build high-rises, relentless concrete and gridlocked streets, fringed with rickety slums and shrouded in a persistent blanket of smog, Jakarta has many faces and plenty of surprises. Its citizens – even the poorest among them – are remarkably good-natured and positive, and compared to many of the world’s capitals, crime levels are low.
City of Contrasts
From the steamy, richly scented streets of Chinatown and Glodok to Kota’s vestiges of a colonial past, the old city is filled with unexpected corners. Newer areas like Merdeka Square are where Indonesia presents the face it wants the world to see: bold and confident. Further south the city’s contrasts are on full display with luxurious mega-developments plopped next to some of Asia’s most humble neighbourhoods. Across the city it’s possible to rub shoulders with Indonesia’s future leaders, artists, thinkers, movers and shakers in a bohemian cafe or a sleek lounge bar and then go clubbing till dawn and beyond, the sober desires of current lawmakers notwithstanding.
Diversity
In Jakarta, you can find all of Indonesia. It’s not just that people pour in from all corners looking for a better life (as they’ve done for centuries), it’s that they bring along their own cultures, beliefs and desires from the nation’s 17,000 islands. The result is a wonderful melange. Walk down an alley with food stalls and you’ll find a huge diversity of flavours. Who knew chicken could be cooked in so many ways? Produce and goods pour in from all over and can be found being sold from simple shops and street corners around the clock.
Temptation & Allure
Jakarta is where Indonesia puts on its best face. It has the country’s top museums, the greatest diversity of restaurants and public spaces in countless shopping malls that rival anything in Singapore or Bangkok. You can stroll the grand boulevard of Jl Thamrin when its closed to vehicles on Sunday mornings and marvel at all that’s been built. And even if religious pressure has dimmed Jakarta’s reputation as a place to party beyond bounds, it is still a city where people enjoy long nights in lounges and clubs or linger with gatherings of friends.
Private Tour: Full-Day Highlights of Jakarta Tour with Lunch
Your tour begins when you are picked up from your Jakarta accommodation. In the morning, we will pass through the Merdeka Square (Liberty Square), National Monument (Monas) and the Presidential palace. The first place you will visit is the Istiqlal mosque. This is the largest mosque in South East Asia, as it can accommodate a congregation of up to 120,000 people. To show that these two big religions are living in harmony in Indonesia, standing proudly right across is the old Catholic church; Gereja Katedral built in the neo gothic style which was consecrated in 1901, a common architectural style to build churches at that time. Continue next to the National Museum. The collection of this museum covers all of Indonesia’s territory and almost all of its history. It is an archeological, ethnological, historical and geographical museum. This is the national museum which keeps the largest collection of Hindu-Buddhist ancient art of Indonesia. Continue to Monas (Monument National) is a 132 meter high tower located in the center of Merdeka square symbolizing the fight for Indonesia, and commemorating the struggle for Indonesian independence. Afterwards you will drive to reach the Sunda Kelapa harbor. This 500-year-old harbor area was a vital link to the markets of the outside world in the 15th century kingdom of Pajajaran. It was formerly the harbor town of Sunda Kelapa where the Portuguese traded with the Hindu Kingdom of Pajajaran in the early 16th century. Since then this port has belonged to the Portuguese and Dutch. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant before continuing onto the Jakarta old town often called Batavia town. This 1.3 square kilometer heritage site has been famous for the central trading of Asia in the past due to the strategic location and natural resources. This site is always full of people that wander through the street and the main square. Your tour will finish when you are taken back to your accommodation.
Private Transfer: CGK to Jakarta Hotels
This convenient, one-way private transfer picks you up at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, where an English-speaking representative will greet you at arrivals. You’ll be driven directly to your Jakarta city hotel (depending on which option you select). When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Don’t forget to book your airport departure transfer for your return trip!Passenger CapacityAir-conditioned Sedan: 1-2 passengers Air-conditioned Minivan: 3-6 passengersPrice is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Full Day Tour of Jakarta with Hotel Pickup
Our tour guide will pick up you around 8:00 am from your hotel centrally located Jakarta. Head to first stop National Museum, The National Museum established in 1778 by Dutch, it was the first and the biggest museum in Southeast Asia in its time, was the reference of all museum lovers. Museum National owns collections of more than 140.000 artifacts. The Collections are, among all, ancient statues, inscriptions, categorized into ethnography, bronze, prehistoric, china, textile, numismatic, historical relic, and precious artifact.After then move on to National Monument, The landmark of Jakarta, also as a symbol of Jakarta. Standing 132-meters in height. Topped by a glittering flame symbolizes the nation’s independence. The flame is gilded with 50 kg of gold leaf. The basement of the monument houses an exhibit of 48 dioramas depicting the history Indonesia from Prehistoric times to the present. Next visit is The Catholic Cathedral Church & Istiqlal Mosque Facing the Catholic Cathedral is Jakarta's principal place of Muslim worship, the modernistic Mesjid Istiqlal, which was constructed under Soekarno and is reputedly the largest mosque in Southeast Asia and the Cathedral church was built in 1891. Continue your day tour to Jakarta Monument Proclamation monument in Jalan Proklamasi, Central Jakarta. The monument was constructed on the site of Indonesian Proclamation (declaration) of Independence in 17 August 1945. The monument featuring the statue of Indonesian first president Soekarno reading the Indonesian Proclamation of Independence with vice president Mohammad Hatta.After then you will visit Art & Antique Markets. Find the very friendly atmosphere here, the artist will gladly unveil the meaning behind their works of paintings, wooden carvings, and other art work. Traditional and contemporary art performances at the open area are show regularly.Lastly, you will visit Batik Shop. Stop and visit to one of the Batik shop in Jakarta to find the Indonesia fine selection and interesting permanent exhibition of Batik, traditional cloth from Indonesia, in classic and modern designs.After finish mentioned visit our friendly guide will drop off you to your hotel safely.
Jakarta Chinatown Discovery with Lunch and Coffee
This 3-hour Jakarta walking tour begins by visiting one of Jakarta’s oldest Chinese houses, built in the 19th century but located in the middle of modern office blocks.After that, you’ll walk to the center of Jakarta’s Chinatown known as Glodok. We’ll stroll through the traditional market where you’ll find everything from Chinese decorations, to fresh vegetables and local fruits, exotic foods, and daily supplies for locals. Not far from the traditional market, we will visit some ancient temples to learn how the Chinese pray. Strolling through the residential areas, you’ll see how Chinese blend with the Malays and people from different ethnic groups. These cultures have assimilated beyond temples to create a charge in a Chinese house.Lastly, we’ll walk through the famous food court, full of delicious local foods from pig belly to hainam rice. We’ll stop at a few of our favorite places, including an old coffee shop on a narrow street, for a taste of local delicacies. During our walk, we’ll experience local Chinese culture like the making of traditional Chinese calligraphy, getting your future predicted (an Indonesian passion), and checking out an ancient medicine store.With your inner history buff satisfied and your senses awakened by the tastes and smells of Chinatown, you’ll be ready to take on the rest of Jakarta. Be sure to ask your local recommendations for what else to see, eat, and do!
Private Full-Day Bandung Tour from Jakarta
A full day scenic sightseeing tour to Bandung, the capital city of West Java province. A pleasant drive through mountain, paddy fields, and tea plantations gives you beautiful panorama. Visits will be made at Ciater Hot Spring, the Tangkuban Perahu Creater (the only crater in Java accessible all the way by car as far as its rim), the handicrafts center and the famous Cihampelas street, a commercial area which offers a huge jeans collection.
Mangga Besar Food Tour
The deliciousness of Indonesian food cannot be separated from the flavorsome taste of herbs and spices that has been processed into one dish that will definitely appeal to those who try it; anyone, anywhere! No wonder traders from a long time ago used to come to Indonesia in search of spices and even mingled with locals. One of the cultures from old trading times that still have a big influence to Indonesian food even until now is China. This can be seen from the Indonesian culinary that has been influenced by Chinese culture until now that creates a cultural integration, making a delicious dish that can be enjoyed by anyone. Good Indonesian Food Tour will take you to enjoy a variety of Chinese food and also a variety of food from the Indonesian archipelago in one of the areas in Jakarta that is still under great influence of Chinese culture, which is the very unique and interesting Mangga Besar.