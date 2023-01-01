Kota’s central cobblestone square, surrounded by imposing Dutch colonial buildings, is Jakarta's most attractive location and a popular gathering spot for tourists and locals. The stately bell-towered former town hall (1627) now houses the excellent Jakarta History Museum, while the former Palace of Justice (1866) building has been transformed into the Museum Seni Rupa Dan Keramik, showcasing traditional and contemporary Indonesian artists. Also here is Museum Wayang, featuring the best wayang (flat wooden puppets) collection in Java.

It's also a lovely spot to enjoy a meal and a drink, accompanied by great people-watching. In Dutch times, Taman Fatahillah was known as Stadhuis Plein and was the centre of Batavia. Later it was renamed for the commander who captured Sunda Kelapa from the Portuguese in the 16th century.