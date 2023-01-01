The Kali Besar is an 18th-century canal built along the Ciliwung River, connecting the port to the old city of Batavia. It once thrived with commerce, and boats shuttled goods to and from the port. Almost 300 years ago it was lined with houses of Batavia's rich and famous. Today you can still see vestiges of this era in buildings in various stages of restoration and decay along the canal.

The water is filthy, but squint a little and you can sense how the area could look after some investment and a clean-up.