One of the more impressive buildings in Kota is the red-tiled facade of Toko Merah (or 'Red Shop'), which dates back to 1730. It was once the home of Governor General van Imhoff, when he was in charge of the Dutch East Indies. It got its colour in 1851. It's worth a closer look if you are in the area.
2.89 MILES
The National Museum is the best of its kind in Indonesia and an essential visit. The enormous collection begins around an open courtyard of the 1862…
3.27 MILES
It is here that Jakartans come to take a breather from the traffic. The figurative centre of Jakarta, Merdeka Square (merdeka means independence) is…
0.15 MILES
Kota’s central cobblestone square, surrounded by imposing Dutch colonial buildings, is Jakarta's most attractive location and a popular gathering spot for…
11.95 MILES
Families will love Jakarta's kite museum, located in a quiet backstreet in Pondok Labu, South Jakarta. Inside a traditional Indonesian house, complete…
3.31 MILES
Over 1700 works of art by foreign and Indonesian artists are part of the National Gallery collection. While only a few works are on display at any time,…
0.18 MILES
This museum presents an engaging and easily consumed history of Indonesia from a loosely financial perspective, in a grand, expertly restored,…
4.84 MILES
Opened in late 2017, Museum Macan is Indonesia's first modern and contemporary art museum and an exciting cultural development for the city. It was built…
0.65 MILES
This large Chinese Buddhist temple compound dates from 1755 and is one of the most atmospheric and important in the city. The main structure has an…
0.11 MILES
This puppet museum has one of the best collections of wayang (flat wooden puppets) in Java and its dusty cabinets are full of a multitude of intricate,…
0.13 MILES
The Jakarta History Museum is housed in the old town hall of Batavia, a stately whitewashed Dutch colonial structure that was once the epicentre of an…
0.14 MILES
The Kali Besar is an 18th-century canal built along the Ciliwung River, connecting the port to the old city of Batavia. It once thrived with commerce, and…
0.15 MILES
0.18 MILES
6. Museum Seni Rupa Dan Keramik
0.23 MILES
Built between 1866 and 1870, the former Palace of Justice building is now a fine arts museum. It houses a vast collection of historic Indonesian and…
0.25 MILES
One of two bank museums within a block of each other might have you scratching your head, but it's worthwhile popping in to explore the behind-the-scenes…
0.28 MILES
At the northern end of Kali Besar is the last remaining Dutch drawbridge. Built in 1628, it was originally called Hoenderpasarbrug (Chicken Market Bridge)…