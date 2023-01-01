Museum Layang-Layang

Families will love Jakarta's kite museum, located in a quiet backstreet in Pondok Labu, South Jakarta. Inside a traditional Indonesian house, complete with courtyard, there's a collection of around 600 kites. A 10-minute educational video explains the different styles and origins of kite flying (and that it probably all started in Indonesia). The impressive range of kites includes a 3D giant horse and cart, dragon, ship and lion fish, plus 2D kites made of bamboo and banana-tree leaves.

As part of the entrance fee, visitors can make and decorate their own kite to take home.