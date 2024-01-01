SDN Menteng 1 School

Barack Obama attended this government-run elementary school from 1969 to 1971. It's in a fairly posh neighbourhood and is known as the school of choice for many of Jakarta's business and government elite. There's a plaque recalling his attendance near the entrance, plus a statue of him as a boy.
