Indonesia's independence was proclaimed on 17 August 1945 at the former home of Sukarno, which stood on the site of this large public square at Jl Proklamasi 56 (it was later done in by poor maintenance). The imposing monument with large statues of President Sukarno and Vice-President Hatta was designed by Nyoman Nuarta, a famous Balinese artist. The proclamation text is carved into a black marble cube. Other monuments honour various aspects of the revolution.