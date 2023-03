Over 1700 works of art by foreign and Indonesian artists are part of the National Gallery collection. While only a few works are on display at any time, there are also large spaces for regular – and well-curated – special exhibits. The centrepiece of the sprawling palm-shaded complex is an 1817 Dutch building.

There's a small open-air cafe that offers a wonderful respite from pounding the local pavement pondering monuments. Visitors must check their bags into a cloakroom.