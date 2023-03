Opened in late 2017, Museum Macan is Indonesia's first modern and contemporary art museum and an exciting cultural development for the city. It was built to house the private art collection of businessman Haryanto Adikoesoemo, who has amassed some 800 works by Indonesian artists. Touring exhibitions have included Anish Kapoor, Ai Weiwei, Jeff Koons and Yayoi Kusama.

There is a One Fifteenth coffee shop on-site, selling excellent brews, breakfasts and lunch plates.