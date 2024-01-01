Arjuna Wijaya Statue

Merdeka Square & Central Jakarta

Built in 1987, this enormous statue near a major road junction depicts the Hindu hero Arjuna in his chariot pulled by eight horses.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum Nasional

    Museum Nasional

    0.3 MILES

    The National Museum is the best of its kind in Indonesia and an essential visit. The enormous collection begins around an open courtyard of the 1862…

  • Indonesia, Jakarta, Merdeka Square, National Monument Monas

    Merdeka Square

    0.25 MILES

    It is here that Jakartans come to take a breather from the traffic. The figurative centre of Jakarta, Merdeka Square (merdeka means independence) is…

  • Taman Fatahillah

    Taman Fatahillah

    3.2 MILES

    Kota’s central cobblestone square, surrounded by imposing Dutch colonial buildings, is Jakarta's most attractive location and a popular gathering spot for…

  • Museum Layang-Layang

    Museum Layang-Layang

    9.06 MILES

    Families will love Jakarta's kite museum, located in a quiet backstreet in Pondok Labu, South Jakarta. Inside a traditional Indonesian house, complete…

  • Galeri Nasional

    Galeri Nasional

    0.66 MILES

    Over 1700 works of art by foreign and Indonesian artists are part of the National Gallery collection. While only a few works are on display at any time,…

  • Museum Bank Indonesia

    Museum Bank Indonesia

    3.04 MILES

    This museum presents an engaging and easily consumed history of Indonesia from a loosely financial perspective, in a grand, expertly restored,…

  • Museum Macan

    Museum Macan

    3.85 MILES

    Opened in late 2017, Museum Macan is Indonesia's first modern and contemporary art museum and an exciting cultural development for the city. It was built…

  • Jin De Yuan

    Jin De Yuan

    2.54 MILES

    This large Chinese Buddhist temple compound dates from 1755 and is one of the most atmospheric and important in the city. The main structure has an…

