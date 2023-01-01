Taman Mini Indonesia Indah

This 100-hectare park has full-scale traditional houses for each of Indonesia's provinces, with displays of regional handicrafts and clothing, and even a mini-scale Borobudur. Museums, theatres and an IMAX cinema are scattered throughout the grounds, which all command additional entrance fees (from 20,000Rp to 140,000Rp). Other attractions include a small water park, space exploration museum and an atrium with more than 760 species of birds from around Indonesia. Free cultural performances are staged in selected regional houses.

It's advisable to hire a Grab car, Go-Jek motorbike or bicycle (25,000Rp per hour) within the park as the place is enormous. You can easily spend hours roaming around here.