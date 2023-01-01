Museum Bank Mandiri

One of two bank museums within a block of each other might have you scratching your head, but it's worthwhile popping in to explore the behind-the-scenes inner workings of a bank, and the interior of this fine 1930s art deco structure. Marvel at the marble counters and vintage counting machines, abacuses, old ATMs and colossal cast-iron safes. Pause on the terrace overlooking the Kota hubbub, before taking the grand staircase up to admire stained-glassed panels and the lavish board room.

It's housed in a grand old 10,000-sq-metre building that was once used as the Netherlands Trading Society headquarters.