VOC Galangan

Jakarta

LoginSave

You can still see vestiges of the 18th-century Dutch shipyards and warehouses that stood on this site. The main building dates to 1628 and has been restored. You can freely wander about and ponder the thick brick walls. The rear has a nice shady and grassy area that's a good place for a respite.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum Nasional

    Museum Nasional

    3.37 MILES

    The National Museum is the best of its kind in Indonesia and an essential visit. The enormous collection begins around an open courtyard of the 1862…

  • Indonesia, Jakarta, Merdeka Square, National Monument Monas

    Merdeka Square

    3.75 MILES

    It is here that Jakartans come to take a breather from the traffic. The figurative centre of Jakarta, Merdeka Square (merdeka means independence) is…

  • Taman Fatahillah

    Taman Fatahillah

    0.5 MILES

    Kota’s central cobblestone square, surrounded by imposing Dutch colonial buildings, is Jakarta's most attractive location and a popular gathering spot for…

  • Museum Layang-Layang

    Museum Layang-Layang

    12.39 MILES

    Families will love Jakarta's kite museum, located in a quiet backstreet in Pondok Labu, South Jakarta. Inside a traditional Indonesian house, complete…

  • Galeri Nasional

    Galeri Nasional

    3.79 MILES

    Over 1700 works of art by foreign and Indonesian artists are part of the National Gallery collection. While only a few works are on display at any time,…

  • Museum Bank Indonesia

    Museum Bank Indonesia

    0.64 MILES

    This museum presents an engaging and easily consumed history of Indonesia from a loosely financial perspective, in a grand, expertly restored,…

  • Museum Macan

    Museum Macan

    5.13 MILES

    Opened in late 2017, Museum Macan is Indonesia's first modern and contemporary art museum and an exciting cultural development for the city. It was built…

  • Jin De Yuan

    Jin De Yuan

    1.13 MILES

    This large Chinese Buddhist temple compound dates from 1755 and is one of the most atmospheric and important in the city. The main structure has an…

View more attractions

Nearby Jakarta attractions

1. Syahbandar Menara

0.08 MILES

Just before the entrance to the maritime museum is an atmospheric harbourmaster watchtower, built in 1839 to sight and direct traffic to the port. Views…

2. Museum Bahari

0.09 MILES

Near Jakarta's historic port are several 17th-century VOC (Vereenigde Oost-Indische Compagnie; the Dutch East India Company) warehouses that comprise the…

3. Jembatan Kota Intan

0.21 MILES

At the northern end of Kali Besar is the last remaining Dutch drawbridge. Built in 1628, it was originally called Hoenderpasarbrug (Chicken Market Bridge)…

4. Sunda Kelapa

0.25 MILES

A kilometre north of Taman Fatahillah, the old port of Sunda Kelapa still sees the magnificent Makassar schooners (pinisi). In some respects the dock…

5. Kali Besar

0.35 MILES

The Kali Besar is an 18th-century canal built along the Ciliwung River, connecting the port to the old city of Batavia. It once thrived with commerce, and…

6. Toko Merah

0.48 MILES

One of the more impressive buildings in Kota is the red-tiled facade of Toko Merah (or 'Red Shop'), which dates back to 1730. It was once the home of…

7. Museum Wayang

0.5 MILES

This puppet museum has one of the best collections of wayang (flat wooden puppets) in Java and its dusty cabinets are full of a multitude of intricate,…

8. Taman Fatahillah

0.5 MILES

Kota’s central cobblestone square, surrounded by imposing Dutch colonial buildings, is Jakarta's most attractive location and a popular gathering spot for…