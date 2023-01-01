Turner Contemporary is a blockbuster art gallery, bolted together on the site of the seafront guesthouse where master painter JMW Turner used to stay. This is one of East Kent’s top attractions, and a driver for regeneration of the local town. Within the strikingly featureless shell the only thing distracting the eye, apart from the artwork on display, is the sea view from the floor-to-ceiling windows. These allow you to appreciate the very thing Turner loved so much about Margate – the sea, sky and refracted light of the north Kent coast. The gallery attracts top-notch contemporary installations by high-calibre artists such as Tracey Emin (who grew up in Margate), Alex Katz, and Antony Gormley.

The cafe and gift shop

When you’re finished with the art, culinary creations await in the cafe, which serves local produce. The gift shop, which stocks creations by local artists, is also excellent.

Tickets and other practicalities

It's free to enter the exhibitions at Turner Contemporary, but you must book a slot online in advance. Donations are welcome.