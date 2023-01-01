Sandwich Quay

Several attractions line the River Stour. The cute little flint-chequered Barbican tollgate was built by Henry VIII and controls traffic flow over the river’s only road bridge. Nearby rises Fishergate, built in 1384 and once the main entrance to the town, through which goods from the Continent and beyond once passed. On fair-weather days, hop aboard the Sandwich River Bus beside the toll bridge for seal-spotting trips along the River Stour and in Pegwell Bay.

It's also an interesting way to reach the Richborough Roman Fort.