Richborough Roman Fort

Roman Britain began here amid the windswept ruins of Richborough’s Roman Fort, just 2 miles north of Sandwich. This is where the successful AD 43 invasion of Britain was launched. To celebrate their victory, the Romans planted a colossal triumphal arch here, the base of which remains. The fort’s clearest features today – high walls and scores of deep defensive ditches – came later when the Romans were forced to stave off increasingly vicious seaborne attacks.

To arrive as the Romans did, by boat, you can take the Sandwich River Bus from the Quay. Otherwise it's a pleasant-ish walk along the River Stour.