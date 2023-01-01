Beaney House of Art & Knowledge

Canterbury

J962YH Canterbury, Kent, UK. Beaney House of Art and Knowledge - Royal Museum and Free Library at 18 High Street. The building takes its name from its benefa

PjrTravel/Alamy

This mock-Tudor edifice is the grandest on the main shopping thoroughfare, if not the most authentic. Formerly called the Royal Museum & Art Gallery, it has housed Canterbury’s main library, a museum and an art gallery since 1899 – its current name is in honour of the 19th-century benefactor who funded the original building. In addition to the city’s main library and the tourist office, the mixed bag of museum exhibits is worth half an hour between the main sights.

There’s also a good cafe and very well-curated temporary exhibitions (admission sometimes charged).

Suggest an Edit