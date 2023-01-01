Beaney House of Art & Knowledge

This mock-Tudor edifice is the grandest on the main shopping thoroughfare, if not the most authentic. Formerly called the Royal Museum & Art Gallery, it has housed Canterbury’s main library, a museum and an art gallery since 1899 – its current name is in honour of the 19th-century benefactor who funded the original building. In addition to the city’s main library and the tourist office, the mixed bag of museum exhibits is worth half an hour between the main sights.

There’s also a good cafe and very well-curated temporary exhibitions (admission sometimes charged).