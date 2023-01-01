This fascinating subterranean archaeological site gives an insight into Canterbury’s everyday life almost two millennia ago. Visitors can stroll a reconstructed Roman marketplace and rooms, including a kitchen, as well as view Roman mosaic floors. Almost everything you see here was only discovered after WWII bombs did a bit of impromptu excavation.

A standout exhibit is an almost completely intact Roman soldier's helmet dating from Caesar's invasion, dug up near the village of Bridge in 2012. It's the best ever found in the UK.