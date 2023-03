Just along from Fishergate, this set of exquisite gardens was laid out behind a 1912 mansion by leading early 20th-century garden designers Gertrude Jekyll and Edwin Lutyens. In the mid-noughties the exquisite site was brought back to life by Dom and Steph Parker, nationally known as minor celebrities from British TV’s Gogglebox show. There’s a delightful little tearoom in the grounds and you can stay with Dom and Steph in their multimillion-pound mansion.