Welcome to Manchester
The uncrowned capital of the north is also the driving force of the Northern Powerhouse, a government programme of investment and development that looks to corral northern England's 15 million people into a collective force to rival London and the southeast. As a result, the city centre looks like a construction site, with a host of new buildings rising up from streets that are being dug up so as to lay down miles of new tram line. The city of the future is being built today.
Manchester activities
Manchester United Museum and Stadium Tour at Old Trafford
Meet your guide at Manchester United Football Stadium at Old Trafford for your tour of the stadium and on-site museum. Start at the museum, where you’ll learn about the history of the club while discovering the relics and artifacts it has collected throughout the years. Cutting edge interactive exhibits make the story and legends of Manchester United come alive, with an audience with Sir Alex Ferguson in his own personal office. Find out What it Takes in the museum’s theater exhibition, which shows how hard it is to become a professional footballer, before visiting the club’s impressive trophy room. Then, follow your guide on a tour of the stadium, calling in at the players' locker room, the tunnel, and the pitch so you can imagine the roar of the crowd as you emerge. Pause at the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand to view the pitch from the famous dugout, and take the opportunity to snap some photos from the place where so many renowned players have stood. Your tour finishes at the stadium.
Manchester City FC Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Etihad Stadium
Head inside Etihad Stadium with your entrance ticket, and start with a 20-minute self-guided walk through a series of interactive displays and exhibits. Designed to give you the background on Manchester City FC, the exhibition space documents the city’s so-called ‘dream team’ throughout the decades, from the club’s early days in the late 1800s to visions for the future.Meet your guide after browsing the exhibition, and set out on your behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium to see the places where famous games have been won, lost, celebrated and commiserated. Visit the home dressing rooms, and follow in the footsteps of Manchester City players such as Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Joe Hart with a walk through the tunnel.Take a peek at the pitch from the manager’s dug-out and imagine the pressure that Pep Guardiola (the club’s current manager) feels while watching a knuckle-biting game. Continue onward to the press conference room for a photo in the hot seat, and hear all the insider gossip about the players and their football-playing prowess.After your tour finishes, say your goodbyes to your guide, and then head inside the City Store to browse for souvenirs, if you wish. Simply show your discount card, which your guide will have given you before leaving, and save 10 percent on any souvenir purchases.
The Best in Stand-Up Live Comedy in Manchester
The Comedy Store, Manchester, is a 500-seat purpose-built comedy venue, home to the finest stand-up comedy in the area. Laughs await you at one of three evening show times; select when booking. Lineups feature the best available comics all year round, so you can expect an entertaining night with several varied acts. If you would like details of who is performing on the night, please look at the Comedy Store website. Your show admission provides an unreserved seated ticket.A fully serviced bar and a restaurant are available for drinks and food; the pizza is a favorite (own expense).
Hard Rock Cafe Manchester
Located at the vibrant Printworks venue at the heart of Manchester’s Exchange Square (opposite the National Football Museum), this Hard Rock Cafe is sure to rock your senses with authentic American fare, generous drinks and a staggering collection of rock memorabilia. The largest Hard Rock Cafe in the UK, the Manchester branch is also one of the city’s biggest live music venues, able to accommodate crowds of up to 450 people with a concert stage and Rock Lounge mezzanine floor. Visit in the evening and you may be lucky enough to catch an ‘open mic’ night or maybe see one of Manchester’s top local bands play live. Hard Rock Cafe Manchester is popular with locals and visitors alike, meaning queues for a table can be long. So don’t waste time standing in line — head straight inside with your skip-the-line ticket and admire the cafe’s impressive hoard of rock ‘n’ roll relics.Priceless pieces from rock ‘n’ roll legends such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Kiss are all on display alongside pop and rock artists from the 1990s and beyond. Admire a Gibson J-45 guitar that was owned by Liam Gallagher from Oasis and see costumes worn by the Arctic Monkeys for their 2007 Brit Awards acceptance speech.Further highlights include an Elvis Presley shirt, a tailor-made suit belonging to Elton John and a Jimi Hendrix drum kit.When you are ready to eat, choose from two different menus — the 2-course Gold or 3-course Diamond — and then sit back, relax and enjoy your meal. See the Itinerary for a sample menu. The cafe also has an on-site rock shop, which you can visit after your meal if you wish.
Manchester United Football Match Tickets
Make your own way to Manchester United’s Old Trafford football stadium. The world-famous arena has been the home of the team since 1910 and has undergone several expansions to make it one of the largest football venues in the country. Named the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ by Sir Bobby Charlton, Old Trafford also hosts concerts and gigs and hosted several 2012 Olympic football matches.With your sought-after ticket, follow the crowds of 'Red Devils' — the enthusiastic Manchester United supporters — inside the stadium. Before kickoff, perhaps flick through your complimentary match program, or head into the Kit Room lounge or Salford Suite (depending on option selected) to purchase some pre-match refreshments (own expense). Then, return to your optimally placed seat and soak up the electric atmosphere as the crowd pumps themselves up, chanting along to one of the team’s many songs, such as "Glory, Glory, Man United."To keep your energy levels up while watching the game, buy food and drinks from the stadium’s snack stalls (own expense). If you have upgraded to a Salford Suite ticket, enjoy complimentary tea and coffee at halftime.These tickets are provided by an authorized third party reseller of Premier League tickets.Please note: Dates of scheduled matches may change; see Additional Information for details
Manchester Airport Private Arrival Transfer
When making a booking for this private arrival transfer from the Manchester airport to your Manchester accommodation, you will need to provide your flight and Manchester hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy! Price is per person, based on 7 adults per car/vehicle