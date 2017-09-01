Hard Rock Cafe Manchester

Located at the vibrant Printworks venue at the heart of Manchester’s Exchange Square (opposite the National Football Museum), this Hard Rock Cafe is sure to rock your senses with authentic American fare, generous drinks and a staggering collection of rock memorabilia. The largest Hard Rock Cafe in the UK, the Manchester branch is also one of the city’s biggest live music venues, able to accommodate crowds of up to 450 people with a concert stage and Rock Lounge mezzanine floor. Visit in the evening and you may be lucky enough to catch an ‘open mic’ night or maybe see one of Manchester’s top local bands play live. Hard Rock Cafe Manchester is popular with locals and visitors alike, meaning queues for a table can be long. So don’t waste time standing in line — head straight inside with your skip-the-line ticket and admire the cafe’s impressive hoard of rock ‘n’ roll relics.Priceless pieces from rock ‘n’ roll legends such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Kiss are all on display alongside pop and rock artists from the 1990s and beyond. Admire a Gibson J-45 guitar that was owned by Liam Gallagher from Oasis and see costumes worn by the Arctic Monkeys for their 2007 Brit Awards acceptance speech.Further highlights include an Elvis Presley shirt, a tailor-made suit belonging to Elton John and a Jimi Hendrix drum kit.When you are ready to eat, choose from two different menus — the 2-course Gold or 3-course Diamond — and then sit back, relax and enjoy your meal. See the Itinerary for a sample menu. The cafe also has an on-site rock shop, which you can visit after your meal if you wish.