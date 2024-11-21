England’s reach across popular culture is so vast that you may think you already know the country before you visit.

However, if you expect to be surrounded by well-heeled James Bonds or a gaggle of eccentric Monty Python characters, think again.

While the everyday English aren’t quite the same as how they’re portrayed in film, television and books, this country has a number of peculiarities that are good to know before visiting, especially when venturing outside of London. From practicalities like train prices to etiquette tips on how the English approach queueing, it’s always important to be ahead of the game when visiting this wonderful and varied country.

Here are some key things to know before traveling to England.

Be sure to pack a coat as rain falls through the year in England © Alexey Fedorenko / Shutterstock

1. You should pack a jacket, even in summer

While you can visit England year-round, the best time to visit is during late spring (May–June) and early autumn (September–October), when the weather is mild and the tourist crowds are thinner. Even in these agreeable seasons, England has a reputation for unpredictable weather.

Preparing for all types of weather is essential to the English experience. England’s maritime location in the wild North Atlantic means that even in summer, biting winds and untimely rain showers can unexpectedly scupper a balmy afternoon.

That doesn’t mean you need to take an umbrella everywhere, but you do need to put a jacket in your suitcase and always check the conditions on your favorite weather app before venturing out. As a rule, London is usually a couple of degrees warmer than other parts of the country.

2. Be ready to discuss the weather

Talking about the weather is in the English blood and a part of the national psyche. And the more lamentable the forecast, the more likely people are to talk about it. Come rain or shine, prepare to offer an opinion on the day’s weather, and express that it’ll hopefully brighten up/cool down as the week goes on.

3. Train prices are steep

Unlike some other countries in western Europe, England’s train system was privatized many years ago, and this, along with other factors, has led to some of Europe’s highest train prices.

Try to book ahead of time (around 12 weeks before travel for the best rates) and look out for cheap advance fares. While not as quick as train travel (and certainly not as romantic), coaches such as National Express and Megabus offer far cheaper prices when traveling across the country and are highly recommended for those on a budget.

4. Narrow country roads can be a shock

England has an extensive transportation network, including trains, buses and flights between major cities like London, Manchester and Birmingham. However, renting a car can be an excellent option for exploring the countryside. Just be prepared for narrow roads in rural areas, and any possible complexities associated with driving on the left-hand side of the road, if that’s not natural to you. You may be shocked when you find yourself on a two-way road that’s only as wide as your car. Driving in rural England involves a lot of trying to find a convenient place to move off the road and let others pass. Renting a small car is a good option.

England’s well-connected UK airports, like London Heathrow and Manchester, serve as great starting points for a road trip, with plenty of scenic routes to explore beyond these transportation hubs.

5. While there’s much to see in London…

When visiting London, plan to spend about three to four days seeing just the main attractions. Top places to explore include the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey and the London Eye for great views. You can also check out Windsor Castle, just outside the city, or Canterbury Cathedral, located about an hour away by train. Don’t miss walking through Hyde Park or exploring the vibrant Covent Garden.

6. …there’s a whole world outside of London

London is big, bold, and full of iconic English landmarks and experiences. But it isn’t everything. If you have the time to explore beyond the capital, you’ll discover a variety of landscapes, people and cultures, and some wonderful things to do.

From the wild coastlines of Cornwall to the soaring hills of the Lake District, there’s much to see in this ancient land. It’s also easy to visit surrounding countries such as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which all comprise the United Kingdom.

7. Crossing the English Channel means different plug sockets

Yes, England is in Europe, but it doesn’t always play by European rules. If you’re backpacking around Europe, remember that the UK and Ireland use type G plug sockets (three rectangular pins in a triangular pattern), so make sure you have the right power adapter when arriving in England as it differs from the rest of the continent.

The National Gallery in London is one of England's many museums and galleries that you can visit for free © andersphoto / Shutterstock

8. Many museums are free

England is home to many of the world’s greatest museums, and you won’t need to pay a penny to enter some of them. Especially great for rainy days in London, you can peruse dinosaurs at the Natural History Museum or masterpieces by Turner at the National Gallery and spend the money saved at the pub later on.

9. Pronouncing place names will be a challenge

Alongside some truly bizarre place names, England also has several towns and counties that aren’t pronounced the way they are spelled. Names with a -ter suffix are particularly notorious for this.

Bicester is pronounced biss-ter rather than bi-ces-ter, Gloucester is pronounced gloss-ter rather than glou-ces-ter, Leominster is pronounced lem-ster rather than Leo-minster. You get the picture.

10. Hit the beer garden when the sun comes out

The English need no excuse to go to the pub on a sunny summer afternoon, and sitting indoors is almost unthinkable. Find a table in the beer garden at the local boozer and ordera few cold pints. Job done.

Head to the countryside for picturesque villages, rolling green hills and different accents in each region © iLongLoveKing / Shutterstock

11. Expect to hear a different accent in each region

Traveling just a few short miles in England can often mean a change in accent, so train your ears to prepare for this. Regional accents are hugely diverse, and while they’re still English, they can sometimes be difficult for even fellow English residents to understand.

The accent you’ll hear in Birmingham ("Brummie") differs wildly from what you’ll hear when you arrive in Newcastle ("Geordie"). London is a separate case as it’s so cosmopolitan that you can expect to hear a variety of different accents and languages throughout the day.

12. Never jump a queue

Sometimes polite to a fault, the English are very orderly when queuing, and those who jump a line can expect stern looks and grumbling at the very least. So get in line and patiently wait your turn to avoid awkward situations.

13. Carry some cash

The local currency in England is the British pound (£). In the past few years, the number of places accepting credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay has increased. However, it's still a good idea to carry some cash for smaller transactions, particularly in rural areas or for toll gates that aren’t automated.

14. You’ll hear "sorry" a lot

Even in situations where the fault lies with you, you might receive an apology. Only Canadians say sorry more than the English, so get used to hearing it and, eventually, saying it.

15. English food does not deserve its negative reputation

Stereotypes about the English are often amusing and sometimes painfully true, though the one about the poor standard of English food can be comfortably consigned to history’s trash can.

Towns and cities across the country are now dotted with superb restaurants emphasizing fresh and locally grown produce. Alongside traditional dishes, you’ll find cuisine here from all over the world amid an ever-growing list of Michelin-starred restaurants.

16. Beer standards are high

The pub is a rite of passage here, and the English love a pint of beer. But England has grown out of its cruel 1970s caricature of warm stale beer, and these days, there are myriad styles to sample up and down the country.

From real ales at historic Victorian pubs to craft beer at bright modern taprooms, choose from sours, stouts, saisons, New England IPAs and beyond.

Summer is music festival season with a host of options beyond Glastonbury © benny hawes / Shutterstock

17. Summer is festival season

From Glastonbury in June to Reading and Leeds in August and everything in between, there are lively music festivals and cultural events running throughout the summer in England. No matter what week you’re here, there’s bound to be a festival on somewhere. Getting tickets for the big events is a challenge, though – you'll need to look out for those around nine months in advance.

There are also a plethora of smaller festivals that are often great value and easier to navigate too, such as Birmingham’s superb Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul Festival.

18. If you encounter any health issues, you’ll be in good hands

Visitors from EU countries will be covered for some treatment on the National Health Service (NHS) if they fall ill during a visit by using their European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). Visitors from non-EU countries with a reciprocal health care arrangement with the UK may also be covered for some treatment needs, particularly emergencies. US citizens, on the other hand, are not covered and should consider purchasing travel insurance.

19. Measurements can be confusing

Don’t be surprised if you get into a metric muddle. For some things, the English use metric measurements, and for other things, they use imperial. Though metric measurements became legal in the UK back in 1875, Britain has never fully transitioned to using metrication in all situations. Roads are still measured in the imperial unit of miles, for example, and height is often discussed in feet and inches.

20. Tipping isn’t mandatory but appreciated

It might feel strange not to add a 20% tip to your restaurant bill, but tipping isn’t expected in England – though it is appreciated for great service. Leaving around 10% at restaurants is fine. While tipping taxi drivers and hotel staff is also appreciated, it’s not required.

21. Bring comfortable walking shoes

Many of England's top attractions, especially in cities like London, are best explored on foot. Pack comfortable walking shoes, as you'll likely cover a lot of ground during your trip.

22. Make sure you meet the entry requirements

To enter the UK, US citizens need a valid passport, but a visa isn't required for short stays – up to six months. Visitors from the EU can use travel documents like their national identity card or passport. There are currently no travel restrictions for US or EU citizens to meet entry requirements, but it’s always a good idea to check updated health or travel advisories.