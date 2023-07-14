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From cliff-backed beaches and quaint villages to vibrant cities and historic sights, England has plenty to entice visitors, but it is also an expensive destination to visit, particularly in terms of accommodations, tours and sightseeing. That's the bad news, but we have some good news for travelers to England on a budget. Many of England’s museums, natural sights and heritage attractions are completely free. Public transportation is plentiful, and there are bargain prices if you plan and book in advance, or are happy to take the slower route.

Even London, famously one of Europe’s most expensive cities, can be explored on a budget with the right advice. The rest of England, beyond the capital and the most famous tourist spots, is much more affordable, so heading off the beaten path can be particularly rewarding. Get ready to explore rolling countryside, ancient castles and the cozy historic towns of England, with these top money-saving tips and a guide to daily costs.

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Cheapest time to visit

Pavilion Street in Chelsea, London. Mareks Perkons/Shutterstock

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The cheapest time to travel in England is spring or autumn, between April and June, and September to October. The weather is usually cool to mild, though changeable.

Winter is a good time to get even cheaper deals on accommodation, but school holidays over Christmas impact flight and train costs as many locals travel to see family. There is also less opportunity to do cheap picnic meals; more places are closed or have limited hours; and days are shorter in winter meaning you'll get less bang for your buck, making spring and autumn better options for traveling in England on a budget.

Avoid traveling during school and bank holidays

School and public holidays are the most popular travel times in England and tend to see significant price increases. To save money, avoid traveling during school holidays, which happen every six to seven weeks, if you can. The exact dates vary across the country, but generally speaking, the longest holiday period is from the end of July to early September, with an additional two weeks around Christmas and Easter. There are also "half-term" holidays of one or two weeks, usually falling in February, May and October. Additionally, there are eight Bank Holidays in England throughout the year.

How much to budget for a trip to England

If you use buses over trains to get around, stay in hostels or campsites, do a lot of free activities from hiking to free museums, and dine frugally, you can see a lot of England beyond the capital for less than you probably expect.

Solo traveler: £75–150 per day

Couple: £150–250 per day

Family of four: £300–500 per day

Daily Costs

YHA hostel room: £20-30 (for a dorm bed)

Premier Inn hotel room for two: £80-200

Self-catering apartment or Airbnb: Manchester, nightly rate from £100

Public transport: Bus in Newcastle £2.50 cap per day

Coffee at Little Victories cafe in Bristol: £4

Lunch for two at Galleria in Cambridge: £50-60

Dinner for two at Terre à Terre in Brighton: £50-100

Pint at a pub at the Folly in Oxford: £4–8

Budget-friendly things to do

Walking in Cornwall. Dave Goodman/Shutterstock

All national parks have free entry, as do most other natural attractions such as woodlands, country parks, lakes and beaches.

There are miles of public footpaths, bridleways, and long-distance walking and biking paths to enjoy free of charge across the country.

Many museums and art galleries offer free entry, and even the ones that don’t often have a monthly free-entry day.

Churches and cathedrals are usually free to explore as well, although some ask for donations from visitors.

Discount tickets

Get 2-for-1 on attractions with National Rail

The National Rail Days Out scheme offers 2-for-1 tickets at over 300 attractions in England when you travel by train. There’s a huge variety of attractions across the country, including aquariums, zoos, football grounds, museums, gardens, and cinemas. Simply show your train ticket on entry to receive the discount.

Join English Heritage and/or the National Trust

Dover Castle and the English Channel. Valerie2000/Shutterstock

Many of England's top heritage properties, beauty spots and historic sites are managed by either the National Trust or English Heritage charities. Stonehenge and Dover Castle are two of the most famous English Heritage sites, while the National Trust manages over 500 gardens, nature reserves, and historic houses such as Agatha Christie’s former home Greenway House in Devon.

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Both charities offer annual memberships allowing free entry to all attractions as well as free car parking at many locations. Both charities also offer temporary memberships for short-term visitors from overseas. These can be well worth purchasing if you plan on visiting several attractions.

Look for discounts for students, seniors, groups and families

Many attractions in England offer discounts to students, children (usually under 18), students and seniors (usually 60+). Some also offer cheaper packages for families or groups, so look out for the best options online when making bookings.

Cheap sleeps in England

Accommodation can be one of the highest costs when traveling in England. Budget hotel chains Premier Inn, Travelodge, and Holiday Inn Express offer decent rooms (if a little bland) at affordable prices. Guesthouses and B&Bs are usually cheaper than hotels and have a lot more character. Hotels on the outskirts of towns and cities can be cheaper than those in the city center, and more often have free parking if you're road tripping around England.

Embrace English campsites and caravan parks

A campervan in the New Forest, England. Nicholas E Jones/Adobe Stock

Holiday parks with static caravan accommodation are popular throughout England, particularly around tourist hot spots on the coast or in the countryside. These can be a very affordable option, especially for groups or families, although prices rise significantly during the summer holidays. Many parks have facilities such as a pool, restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Pitchup is a handy website to search and book holiday parks, caravans, campsites, and glamping sites across the UK. Glamping often includes a bell tent and bedding pre-arranged for you. Some holiday parks can only be booked directly through the parks themselves.

Remember that hostels aren’t just for backpackers

The Youth Hostels Association (YHA) has hostels across England, some of them in extraordinary buildings, including castles! These offer budget-friendly dormitory accommodation for backpackers, but there are many other options to suit all kinds of travelers. Groups can book an entire dorm – or even the whole property – and many hostels have private and family-sized rooms, camping pitches, cabins and even glamping.

Cheap eats in England

The Adam and Eve pub in Norwich, England. Kev Gregory/Shutterstock

England’s reputation for high prices and bad cuisine is somewhat undeserved. There’s good food to be found across the country, from low food mile menus at country pubs to excellent seafood along the ample coastline.

Street food-style markets are popular, especially in cities and tourist towns, and can be a great way to get a takeaway meal for less than £15. Speaking of takeaways, the famed British staple of fish and chips usually costs around £15, best eaten on the beach at sunset for a no-frills budget dinner.

For indoor dining, pubs are generally cheaper than restaurants, and many offer very good food alongside local ales, ciders and other drinks. Look for "gastropubs", where the emphasis is more on dining than drinking. Expect to pay around £15–25 for a main and even less if there’s a deal on.

Self-catering

Dining out is obviously going to eat into your budget. If you're self-catering, the cheapest supermarkets are Aldi and Lidl. Supermarkets are also good for cheap on-the-go lunches (many have a “meal deal” combo of a sandwich, side and drink).

Dine out on weekdays

At pubs and restaurants, weekdays are often the cheapest days to dine out. During the week, many establishments offer fixed-price set menus or deals such as 2-for-1 mains.

Tastecard restaurant discounts

You could also sign up for a Tastecard, which offers dining discounts such as 2-for-1 meals at eateries all over the UK — including chains like Pizza Hut, Prezzo and Giraffe, but it's probably only worth it during a long-term stay in England or if you plan to use the discount card a lot during your visit.

Getting around on a budget

There is more than one airport in London to fly into

Transport hub: Liverpool Street Railway Station, London. Alexandre Rotenberg/Shutterstock

London has six major airports, but transport costs into the city center – or further afield – can vary widely. To figure out which airport is cheapest to fly to in England, you should factor in the onward travel costs to your final destination.

Heathrow, London’s main and busiest airport, is on the London Underground's Piccadilly Line and the new Elizabeth Line. The second largest airport, Gatwick, competes directly with Heathrow for a number of destinations, often resulting in lower flight prices. However, it’s not on the London Underground, so you'll need to buy a train or bus fare into London.

London’s Luton, Southend, and Stansted airports are popular hubs for budget airlines such as EasyJet and Ryanair, but they have a longer journey time into central London. Finally, the centrally located London City Airport is usually the most expensive to fly to, but allows for cheap and convenient onward travel within the city center.

Check other city airports beyond London

Depending on your onward travel plans, flying into London might not be your best bet. Manchester Airport is the third biggest in the UK and has flight connections with over 200 destinations worldwide. As with Heathrow and Gatwick, the number of flight options can drive competition between airlines and result in lower prices.

Smaller airports throughout England may be better positioned for onward travel to other parts of the country. Bristol and Newquay airports are much closer to Southwest England than the London airports, for example, while Birmingham Airport may be a better option for stays in the Midlands.

If you’re trying to get the best flight deal possible, it’s a good idea to widen your search to include all English airports and to add the cost of onward travel before making your decision.

How to reduce public transport costs in England

Temple Meads railway station in Bristol. N.M.Bear/Shutterstock

Train tickets are notoriously expensive in England, but traveling off-peak and booking around 12 weeks in advance can dramatically reduce costs. For a good comparison website to see your journey options and costs, weighing up time and cost between a train or bus between cities, take a look at Trainline.



If you plan on traveling by train more than a few times, it is worth purchasing a National Rail railcard to reduce costs. With it, on some journeys kids will travel with you for free (look for the Friends and Family discount card).

The best way to travel around England for budget visitors is by coach (long-distance buses), but journey times are often much longer than by train or car and the routes aren’t always convenient. Bus travel is cheapest when booked direct: the two main operators are National Express and FlixBus. Both offer competitive prices.

Most cities and towns have good internal bus networks, but many rural areas have limited – or no – public transport services. If you plan on visiting multiple destinations or traveling to parts of England with limited public transport services, driving may prove the most practical and cheapest way to get around, especially if you're in a group. Car hire in the UK is £43 per day on average, but then fuel and parking will add to your overall spending.

Save money on car parking

Park & Ride services on the outskirts of busy towns and cities usually offer free parking when you pay for the bus into the center. This usually works out much cheaper than paying for city center parking, not to mention congestion fees, which are becoming increasingly common in busy cities. Street parking, where allowed, is usually only for a limited time and is rare in city or town centers. Apps like AppyParking and Parkopedia can help you find free places to park.