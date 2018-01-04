Stonehenge and Bath Day Trip

Ideal tour for those that want to see England’s most famous heritage site, Stonehenge, in a day along with the iconic Roman Baths. After getting picked up in central London, the first stop of the day will be the magnificent World Heritage site of Stonehenge, a must-see for anyone visiting the UK. The mystery behind Stonehenge attracts millions of visitors each year and is an attraction not to be missed on your visit to the UK! Entry to Stonehenge is included along with fast track entry to ensure that you get the most time possible to discover this prehistoric monument. Audio guides are included and available in numerous languages which will give you an in-depth knowledge of the site. You are able to walk around at leisure and at your own pace whilst listening to the audio. You can also enjoy the new £27m visitor center where you can even view a 5,500 year-old man and enter the Neolithic Houses to discover the tools and objects used in Neolithic life. In total you will have just under 2 hours at Stonehenge to walk around at your leisure and immerse yourself in the history of the site which is estimated at 2400 BC!After Stonehenge, make your way to the beautiful city of Bath which was founded upon natural hot springs! Here you will have a short panoramic coach tour and then receive your entry into the Roman Baths (if option selected) which were built around 70AD as a place of social gathering for locals. It is here in Bath that you can enjoy lunch (own expense) after the visit to the Roman Baths. Bath offers numerous teashops and quaint cafes where you can relax and watch the world go by. You may even try out Bea’s Vintage Tea Rooms for a look back at the 1930's and 40's or enjoy one of Bath's best known delicacies the Sally Lunn bun at Sally Lunn’s historic eating house & museum. Once you have fully explored the city of Bath and perhaps done a spot of shopping you will meet back with the coach around 4:00 PM and return to London.