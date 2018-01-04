Welcome to Stonehenge
Stonehenge, Windsor Castle, Bath from London incl Entry Fees
Depart from London and travel out of the city in your air-conditioned coach toward the majestic Windsor Castle. Home of the British Royal Family for 900 years, and location for the 2018 Royal Wedding, Windsor is the world's largest and oldest occupied castle and widely considered one of England’s finest. Explore the lavishly-decorated State Apartments and St George's Chapel with your guide and hear of the castle’s fascinating history and heritage.Continue on through the rolling green Wiltshire landscape to Stonehenge, a collection of stones dragged to this lonely plain near Salisbury 5,000 years ago. This ancient stone circle is still a place of strong spiritual significance, and continues to capture the imagination of the many visitors it welcomes each year. Why the stones were placed here and what purpose they served remains a mystery though, so wander around the site at your leisure and decide for yourself why these age-old rocks have found themselves here. Take a look around the visitors’ center and learn the history of this ancient, mysterious site. During your visit enjoy a free interactive map and VOX personal headset that is exclusive to this tour.Next, hop back in your coach and continue onward to Bath, famous for its elegant Georgian architecture and widely considered one of England’s prettiest cities. Follow your guide on a panoramic tour of Bath and be enchanted by the town's beautiful streets and alleyways, capturing the sites on camera as you go. You'll see Bath Abbey and the much-photographed Pulteney Bridge, modeled on the Ponte Vecchio in Florence. During the tour, you will see the city’s famous Roman Baths — the best preserved Roman spa from the ancient world.At the end of your time in Bath, travel back to London’s Victoria Coach Station where your day trip concludes.
Windsor Castle, Stonehenge, and Oxford Custom Day Trip
Leave London on your air-conditioned coach and travel west to Windsor, the home of Windsor Castle, an official residence of Queen Elizabeth II. Extending over 13 acres (five hectares), this imposing castle houses lavish State Apartments, Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and magnificent St George’s Chapel, the burial place of King Henry VIII.On arrival, show your pre-booked ticket or pay your entrance fee (depending on the option selected), and head inside to view the State Apartments, St George’s Chapel and other highlights, all brought to life by audio guide commentary. The display of British pageantry that is the Changing of the Guard takes place in the Castle precincts on an almost daily basis, so you may catch this colorful morning ceremony if your tour takes place on one of the days it occurs and if you have purchased an entrance ticket to the Castle.Alternatively, use your time to explore the town of Windsor and stroll around its quaint streets. You may also see the New or Old Guard of soldiers marching to the Castle if your tour coincides with a Changing of the Guard ceremony. Usually accompanied by a military band, the Guards march through central Windsor in their bright red tunics and bearskin helmets, making an impressive sight.After around two hours in Windsor, head for Stonehenge. This UNESCO-listed stone circle rears dramatically from Salisbury Plain and is cloaked in mystery. Perhaps purchase an entrance ticket from your guide and take an audio-guided tour that delves into the stones’ spiritual importance and their associations with figures such as King Arthur and Merlin. Or view Stonehenge independently from outside and ponder its mysteries yourself as you take photos of this incredible prehistoric monument.Later, continue to Oxford. Home to Britain’s oldest university, the colleges of this honey-stoned town inspired scholars such as Lewis Carroll and J R R Tolkien. Take an included walking tour to admire Christchurch College, the Bodleian Library and Sheldonian Theatre as you listen to your guide’s crystal-clear commentary on your Vox headphones.Afterward, return to London where your tour ends with a drop-off at Victoria coach station.
Stonehenge and Bath Day Trip
Ideal tour for those that want to see England’s most famous heritage site, Stonehenge, in a day along with the iconic Roman Baths. After getting picked up in central London, the first stop of the day will be the magnificent World Heritage site of Stonehenge, a must-see for anyone visiting the UK. The mystery behind Stonehenge attracts millions of visitors each year and is an attraction not to be missed on your visit to the UK! Entry to Stonehenge is included along with fast track entry to ensure that you get the most time possible to discover this prehistoric monument. Audio guides are included and available in numerous languages which will give you an in-depth knowledge of the site. You are able to walk around at leisure and at your own pace whilst listening to the audio. You can also enjoy the new £27m visitor center where you can even view a 5,500 year-old man and enter the Neolithic Houses to discover the tools and objects used in Neolithic life. In total you will have just under 2 hours at Stonehenge to walk around at your leisure and immerse yourself in the history of the site which is estimated at 2400 BC!After Stonehenge, make your way to the beautiful city of Bath which was founded upon natural hot springs! Here you will have a short panoramic coach tour and then receive your entry into the Roman Baths (if option selected) which were built around 70AD as a place of social gathering for locals. It is here in Bath that you can enjoy lunch (own expense) after the visit to the Roman Baths. Bath offers numerous teashops and quaint cafes where you can relax and watch the world go by. You may even try out Bea’s Vintage Tea Rooms for a look back at the 1930's and 40's or enjoy one of Bath's best known delicacies the Sally Lunn bun at Sally Lunn’s historic eating house & museum. Once you have fully explored the city of Bath and perhaps done a spot of shopping you will meet back with the coach around 4:00 PM and return to London.
Southampton Shore Tour: London to Southampton, Stonehenge
Leave your central London hotel by luxury coach and relax on the journey west, passing through London’s busy urban metropolis and into the peaceful Wiltshire countryside. While traveling, your tour manager will give you some insights into Wiltshire’s most intriguing relic – Stonehenge – and explain a few of the theories about the building of this Megalithic stone circle.After traveling for roughly 1.5 hours, arrive at Stonehenge and spend time exploring this incredible site independently. While strolling around this UNESCO World Heritage Site, ponder the tales your tour manager told you earlier, and make up your own mind about how and why it came to stand. Was it built as an astrological observatory, or was it perhaps intended as a sacred burial place? How did the gigantic Sarsen stones get to the site when no machinery existed to transport them?At the pre-arranged time, meet your tour manager back on the coach and then relax on the journey to Southampton on England’s coast. Your guide will drop you off right outside Southampton cruise terminal in time for your cruise. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely arrival to Southampton Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Small-Group Day Trip to Bath, Lacock and Stonehenge from London
This tour offers you the best of western England, combining the popular and beautiful city of Bath, the ancient Stonehenge monument, the charming village of Lacock and more. Enjoy a drive to Bath on an ancient road used by the Romans almost 2,000 years ago. Pass ancient burial chambers and Silbury Hill, a 4,000-year-old man-made pyramid. Uncover further signs of past cultures as you pass historic taverns, monuments and White Horse hill carvings. Firstly, we head to Stonehenge amidst the ancient and historical landscape of Wessex. Here, your guide will enrich you with facts and theories behind this famous Stone Age structure erected in about 3,000 BC. After taking time to explore this impressive and mysterious site, enjoy a relaxing drive onwards to the Georgian city of Bath. Once called Aquae Sulis because of its natural hot springs, the city of Bath dates back more than 2,000 years. Take a guided tour of this elegant city with its squares, crescents and terraces, and learn about the famous Roman Baths. In the 18th-century Georgian Era, the rich and wealthy arrived from London to 'see and be seen' here, and to take advantage of the baths’ hot waters to alleviate their stiff joints. Before making your way to the mysterious monument known as Stonehenge, there is time for you to enjoy a delicious lunch in one of the restaurants nearby (own expense). Spend the afternoon in the delightful village of Lacock. Untouched by modern hands, this charming place has been used in many films, such as Cranford, Pride and Prejudice and the Harry Potter movies. Enjoy a guided tour of this lovely village and its unspoiled appearance with your small group before making a short journey along the back roads of the Cotswolds hills to the elegant city of Bath.
Stonehenge and Avebury Day Tour from London
After our central London pickups, we depart for the medieval village of Avebury. Avebury was built and amended over many centuries from about 2850 BC to 2200 BC and is ringed by the largest stone circle in the world. Upon arrival, your tour manager will take you on a walking tour before leaving you for free time to explore this picturesque and historic area.At approximately 1:30pm, the group will walk up the hillside to West Kennet Long Barrow, a 5000 year old Neolithic burial tomb. You will be taken to the burial side where your guide will take you into the burial chambers and bring its fascinating history alive.At 3pm, we will arrive at Stonehenge where fast track entry is included. Audio guides are included and available in numerous languages which will give you an in-depth knowledge of the site. You are able to walk around at leisure and at your own pace whilst listening to the audio. You can also enjoy the new £27m visitor centre where you can even view a 5,500 year-old man and enter the Neolithic Houses to discover the tools and objects used in Neolithic life. We will depart Stonehenge and head back to central London for an expected arrival time of 7pm.