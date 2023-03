Woodhenge is a series of six concentric rings that would once have been staked out by wooden posts (today, concrete markers do the job), and may have supported a building. Excavations in the 1970s revealed the skeleton of a child with a cloven skull buried near the centre. Woodhenge is some 1.5 miles east of Stonehenge, near Amesbury.

It's thought there might have been some religious significance in the decision to either use wood, as here, or stone, as at Stonehenge.