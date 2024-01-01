Poultry Cross

Salisbury

Dating from the 15th century, the Poultry Cross is the last of four crosses that once stood on the town's market square.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • December 28, 2014: Interior of Salisbury Cathedral.

    Salisbury Cathedral

    0.27 MILES

    England is endowed with countless stunning churches, but few can hold a candle to the grandeur and sheer spectacle of 13th-century Salisbury Cathedral…

  • Magna Carta in Salisbury Cathedral, England. It is a charter agreed by King John of England at Runnymede, near Windsor, on 15 June 1215. First drafted by the Archbishop of Canterbury to make peace between the unpopular King and a group of rebel barons, it promised the protection of church rights, protection for the barons from illegal imprisonment, access to swift justice, and limitations on feudal payments to the Crown, to be implemented through a council of 25 barons. It influenced the early American colonists in the Thirteen Colonies and the formation of the American Constitution in 1789, which became the supreme law of the land in the new republic of the United States.

    Magna Carta

    0.3 MILES

    Magna Carta on display in Salisbury Cathedral's Chapter House is one of only four surviving original copies. A historic agreement made in 1215 between…

  • Blue skies over Stonehenge historic site

    Stonehenge

    7.72 MILES

    An ultramodern makeover at ancient Stonehenge has brought an impressive visitor centre and the closure of an intrusive road (now restored to grassland)…

  • Sun shining on the exterior of Winchester Cathedral.

    Winchester Cathedral

    21.05 MILES

    One of southern England's most awe-inspiring buildings, 11th-century Winchester Cathedral boasts a fine Gothic facade, one of the longest medieval naves…

  • The West Kennet Long Barrow is part of the Avebury Neolithic complex in Wiltshire.

    Avebury Stone Circle

    25.05 MILES

    With a diameter of 348m, Avebury is the largest stone circle in the world. It's also one of the oldest, dating from 2500 to 2200 BC. Today, more than 30…

  • KINGSTON LACY, UK - SEPTEMBER 29, 2012: A view toward the country house at Kingston Lacy with landscaped gardens in Summer; Shutterstock ID 1033498075; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Kingston Lacy

    20.58 MILES

    Dorset's must-see stately home looks every inch the setting for a period drama. It overflows with rich decor, most famously in the Spanish Room, which is…

  • Wilton House

    Wilton House

    2.84 MILES

    Stately Wilton House provides an insight into the rarefied world of the British aristocracy. One of England's finest stately homes, it's been the house of…

  • Stourhead

    Stourhead

    22.86 MILES

    Overflowing with vistas, temples and follies, Stourhead is landscape gardening at its finest. The Palladian house has some fine Chippendale furniture and…

Nearby Salisbury attractions

1. St Thomas's Church

0.04 MILES

This stately church was built for cathedral workmen in 1219 and named after Thomas Becket. Its most famous feature is the amazing doom painting above the…

2. Market Square

0.05 MILES

Markets were first held here in 1219, and the square still bustles with traders every Tuesday and Saturday (from 8am to 4pm), when you can pick up…

3. High St Gate

0.14 MILES

One of the narrow, ancient gates leading into Cathedral Close.

4. College of Matrons

0.16 MILES

An ornate facade and elaborate crest distinguish the College of Matrons, which was founded in 1682 for the widows and unmarried daughters of clergymen. It…

5. Mompesson House

0.18 MILES

Magnificent plasterwork ceilings, exceptional period furnishings and a sweeping carved staircase grace this fine Queen Anne (1701) building. All that made…

6. Rifles

0.24 MILES

Collections include a cannonball from the American War of Independence, Victorian redcoat uniforms, and displays on 19th- and 21st-century conflicts in…

