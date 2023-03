This stately church was built for cathedral workmen in 1219 and named after Thomas Becket. Its most famous feature is the amazing doom painting above the chancel arch, painted in 1475, which depicts Christ on the Day of Judgement, sitting astride a rainbow flanked by visions of Heaven and Hell.

On the Hell side, look out for two naked kings, a nude bishop, a miser with his moneybags, and a female alehouse owner – the only person allowed to hang on to her clothes.