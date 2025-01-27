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Despite its fabulously diverse attractions, England is a fairly compact country with decent roads and a wide rail network, so getting around isn't difficult, no matter what the season. Even on a short trip, you'll be able to explore many villages, towns and cities by public transportation.

The first big decision when visiting England is whether to travel by private car or use the extensive bus and train network. Having your own car means you can make the best use of your time and easily reach remote places, but rental, fuel costs, bridge tolls and other road charges (such as London's congestion charge) can be expensive, and there are regular traffic delays to contend with.

Public transportation, which includes a generally reliable system of trains and coaches (buses), is often the better choice for getting around in England and the rest of the UK. Beyond London, the centers of most cities across the country are very walkable too.

From the cheapest travel passes to the best forms of transportation to get you where you're headed, here's our guide to getting around England.

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Choose the Train For Fast Long-Distance Travel

England's rail network serves most parts of the country making train travel one of the best ways to get around. 2c image/Getty Images

For long-distance travel around England, and also journeys to Wales and Scotland, trains are generally faster and more comfortable than buses, but they're also much more expensive. The English like to moan about their trains, but around 85% run on time (and the 15% that see delays mostly impact commuters), and major stations are well-equipped, with helpful staff, a range of food outlets and decent amenities.

The main headache for train enthusiasts these days is the cost. If you leave booking your ticket to the last minute, fares can be extortionately high, so it's always worth booking as far in advance as you can – tickets tend to come available 12 weeks in advance of travel. Also note: sometimes buying two single tickets can be cheaper than buying a return!

A collection of private and government-controlled rail companies operate train services in England, while the separate organisation Network Rail operates tracks and stations. The range of different train operators can be confusing at first glance, but information and ticket-buying services are mainly centralized.

If you have to change trains, or use two or more train operators, you can still buy one ticket, valid for the whole journey. A variety of railcards (discount passes) are available and are accepted by all train operators; these can offer generous savings, particularly if you are traveling as a family. Reserving a seat can be a sensible option on long routes, as otherwise, a seat is not guaranteed.

Make sure you keep your tickets and passes handy for inspection during the journey – the penalties for traveling without a ticket are severe. You'll also need your tickets to pass through the automatic barriers at train stations.

Trains usually have toilets (except on some commuter lines), and for longer routes, there may be Wi-Fi (often unreliable), power sockets for charging devices, and limited on-board catering, often via a trolley service. As train lines often run through trenches, the mobile phone signal on train journeys can also be hit or miss.

Your first stop for planning journeys should be National Rail Enquiries, the country's nationwide timetable and fare information service. The website advertises special offers and has real-time links to station departure boards and downloadable maps of the rail network.

You can also buy tickets directly from the rail companies, or through third-party ticket retailers, who often have easy-to-navigate websites and apps; options include Rail Easy and Trainline. The ticket-splitting service Tickety Split is also a great way to save money on fares, particularly on one-way journeys.

Coaches are the Cheaper Long-Distance Option

Long-distance buses are known as "coaches" in the UK, and services run between most major towns and cities. If you're on a tight budget, coaches are nearly always the cheapest way to get around England, although they're also slower – sometimes by a considerable margin.

If you book early or travel at off-peak periods – or ideally both – coach tickets can be very cheap, although if you're going to the airport, then it can pay to take a faster train (or taxi) for the peace of mind that you'll make it in time for your flight.

The two major coach companies are National Express, which runs between most major towns and cities (and has some services directly from airports), and rival FlixBus, whose distinctive green buses connect cities all over the country. Buses typically have an on-board toilet, Wi-Fi and power sockets for charging your devices.

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Tip for taking a coach: Many towns have separate stations for local buses and long-distance coaches; make sure you go to the right one! In some cases, buses also make stops on major roads out of the city.

Cycling Can Get You Around in the City and Countryside

Signposts on the Sea-to-Sea cycle route in England. bushton3 /Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hiring a bike – for an afternoon, a day, or a week or longer – is a great way to really explore a small region or see England’s great outdoors. Some cities have bike-share schemes (as well as e-scooters), while others have longer-term bike-rental shops. England also has a growing network of signposted long-distance cycling routes that may inspire you to explore more of the country by bicycle.

Bikes are often available for hire in national parks or forestry sites, particularly at locations used for leisure activities, such as Kielder Water in Northumberland and Grizedale Forest in the Lake District. In some areas, disused railway lines are now bike routes, most notably routes in the Peak District in Derbyshire and the Bristol and Bath Railway Path in Somerset.

England is still a notoriously car-centric country, however, and most cities are not very cyclist-friendly. Only a handful of cities have an adequate system of dedicated bike lanes, so it’s best to enjoy cycling in more rural locations, particularly during the summer.

Hire a Car if You’re Going to Remote Locations

Traveling by car or motorcycle around England means you have more independence and flexibility, and you can reach more remote parts of the country. Downsides for drivers include regular traffic jams (even on motorways), the high price of fuel, the cost of insurance, congestion charges and parking fees in cities and popular tourist towns.

Speed limits and other road rules are also strictly enforced using cameras and police patrols. The legal driving alcohol limit in England is 35 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath, so it's best to err on the side of caution. Always take note of the speed limits – while the speed limit on motorways and dual-carriageways is usually 70 mph, this drops to 60 mph on single-lane roads, and falls to 20 mph or 30 mph in many city centers.

Compared with many countries (especially the USA), car hire is expensive in England, and fuel costs can be eye-watering. The smallest cars start from about 130 pounds (£) per week, while entry-level motorcycles cost from £215 per week.

Also be aware that road charges (particularly for bridges and tunnels) and low-emission zones (with penalties for older, more polluting vehicles) are becoming increasingly common in England, and the fines if you don't pay within the permitted time window can be painful.

If you have time, using a mix of train, bus, taxi, walking and occasionally hiring a bike, you can get almost anywhere in England without having to drive. If you do drive, factor in the time it takes to get out of major cities; for trips out of London, for example, half your journey time could be taken up by reaching the edge of the city.

Tip for renting a car: There are several major car-hire providers, but you may get a cheaper deal using a smaller company local to your starting point, or going through a car rental comparison site. Rental companies at airports can be good for deals, and they're easy to access via public transport, even if you're not flying into a city.

You Can Also Travel in England by Boat

Narrowboats traverse the Regent's Canal in Little Venice, London. Will Rodrigues/Shutterstock

If time isn't an issue, you can travel around many parts of England by canal boat. Most narrowboat hire companies are concentrated around the Oxford Canal and the Grand Union Canal near Rugby. Some now offer long-term rentals, allowing slow travel fans to move between major cities via England's vast canal network. Exploring the Norfolk Broads by self-drive boat is also popular.

While there are many ferry routes to neighboring islands and the European mainland, the only major ferry routes within England are from Portsmouth or Southampton to the Isle of Wight, and from Penzance to the Scilly Isles.

Domestic Air Travel Rarely Adds Up

England doesn’t have a big network of domestic flights due to its small size, but flying can be a useful option for some long cross-country routes that are awkward, costly and time-consuming if you travel by train (eg the trip from Exeter or Southampton to Newcastle). Flying is also a popular way to reach Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

However, you'll still pay at least £100 for one of these flights, and the time saved is often offset by the time spent at the airport and the journey to and from the city center at each end of the journey. Britain's domestic airline companies include British Airways, Loganair, easyJet and Ryanair, but considering the short distances and high carbon cost, many choose not to fly domestically.

Public Transport is Best for Exploring in the City

A public bus in Plymouth, Devon. RogerMechan/Shutterstock

English cities usually have good public transit systems – provided by a combination of buses, trains and sometimes trams – although these services can be run by a confusing number of separate companies. And of course, London has the famous London Underground – aka "the Tube" – which goes almost everywhere.

There's usually good information at each stop or station, including route maps and ticketing information, and staff in tourist offices are always happy to help. Public transport services run year-round in cities and towns except on Christmas Day (and sometimes also Boxing Day). Sundays usually see fewer services.

CityMapper is a handy app for planning the quickest journey between points, especially if you're combining transport options, or you can get pretty reliable information using a Google journey search.

Local Buses Run Between Towns and Villages

Buses also run between towns in rural areas, although timetables are mainly designed to serve schools and businesses, so there are fewer services in the middle of the day and at weekends. Services can stop running during summer school holidays, or buses may link local villages to a market town only one day each week. It pays to do your research before traveling around rural England relying solely on bus transport.

In tourist areas (especially national parks) there are usually more frequent shuttle services from Easter to September. It's always worth double-checking at a tourist office before planning your day's activities around a bus that may not actually be running.

There are Different Ways to Book a Taxi in England

There are two kinds of taxis in England – licensed cabs with meters that can be hailed in the street or booked with the Gett app, and "minicabs, " which are usually cheaper privately held vehicles but these can only be booked by phone or at the operating company's offices. In London (and other large cities such as Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool), official taxi services are provided by the famous black cabs, which charge by distance and time.

Ridesharing apps such as Uber are also available in most cities and towns in England, and are usually cheaper than official taxis and minicabs, but surge pricing can push up fares at busy times. In larger cities, you'll rarely have to wait long for a ride.

In rural areas, licensed taxis usually need to be booked by phone; look up the numbers for local taxi companies online as you plan your journey, or ask at a local pub or your accommodation for recommendations. You'll often find taxis waiting for passengers outside country train stations, or there will be a cab office nearby.

Tip for taking a taxi: The Traintaxi website is a database that pairs up minicab providers with train stations, helping you "bridge the gap" between the station and your final destination.