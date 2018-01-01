Isle of Wight Overnight Tour from London

After an early morning pickup from central London, begin your journey to Southampton where you will board the 10:00am Red Funnel Ferry to East Cowes on the Isle of Wight. Arrive at approximately 12:00pm and travel to Osborne House, entrance is included. Have some free time to explore the palace, which was built between 1845 and 1851 for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert as a summer home and rural retreat. Then, continue on to Sandown and check into your hotel. The remainder of the afternoon and evening is left to your leisure to discover the seaside town.After breakfast in the hotel the next day, meet your tour manager at approximately 9:00am for another day of sightseeing. Visit the seaside resort of Shanklin where you will be able to explore the famous Old Village before continuing on to Ventnor, another seaside town, known to be the highest point on the Isle of Wight, built on steep slopes and cliffs leading down to the sea. Then, venture to the other side of the island where you will be able to get some great photos of the isle's famous Needle, a row of three distinctive stacks of chalk that rise out of the sea. After a full day of exploring, travel to the ferry port for a 5:30pm ferry crossing back to Southampton. The expected arrival time back in London is approximately 9:00pm.