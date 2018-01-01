Welcome to Isle of Wight
Isle of Wight Day Trip from London
After central London pickups, depart for Southampton for our 10am ferry crossing. Upon arrival to East Cowes, you will travel to the first stop, Godshill. Here you will have free time to explore the town. There is plenty to do in Godshill, from visiting the famous model village to the many quant tea rooms. The village also holds a wide range of shops offering local crafts and produce, or perhaps you may enjoy taking a short but steep climb up to the All Saints Church which overlooks the village from a hill.Next, take a short drive to Shanklin where you will, again, have free time to discover this lovely seaside village. You could take a stroll through Shanklin Chine, a winding woodland with many rare plants, waterfalls and wildlife, or maybe go for a paddle on Shanklin Beach. Perhaps you could take a look in the unique and quirky shops in the Old Village or even take in the stunning views across the Bay from the cliff path. After a full day in the beautiful Isle of Wight, depart for London for a 5:30pm return ferry crossing and should arrive back in central London for approximately 9pm.
Isle of Wight Overnight Tour from London
After an early morning pickup from central London, begin your journey to Southampton where you will board the 10:00am Red Funnel Ferry to East Cowes on the Isle of Wight. Arrive at approximately 12:00pm and travel to Osborne House, entrance is included. Have some free time to explore the palace, which was built between 1845 and 1851 for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert as a summer home and rural retreat. Then, continue on to Sandown and check into your hotel. The remainder of the afternoon and evening is left to your leisure to discover the seaside town.After breakfast in the hotel the next day, meet your tour manager at approximately 9:00am for another day of sightseeing. Visit the seaside resort of Shanklin where you will be able to explore the famous Old Village before continuing on to Ventnor, another seaside town, known to be the highest point on the Isle of Wight, built on steep slopes and cliffs leading down to the sea. Then, venture to the other side of the island where you will be able to get some great photos of the isle's famous Needle, a row of three distinctive stacks of chalk that rise out of the sea. After a full day of exploring, travel to the ferry port for a 5:30pm ferry crossing back to Southampton. The expected arrival time back in London is approximately 9:00pm.
Contessa 32 Sailing Experience from the Isle of Wight
The Contessa 32 is based in the legendary sailing center of Cowes, Isle of Wight, but can collect your group of up to five people from anywhere in the Solent area by arrangement. A highly skilled and experience skipper will accompany you, while all safety equipment and refreshments are included. The precise role your skipper plays will vary according to your group. Experienced sailors, or sailors wishing to build up their sailing miles, can man the tiller under supervision; less experienced waterfolk can try their hands at the basics; tuition for RYA (Royal Yachting Assocation) qualifications and ICC (International Certificate of Competence) is also available. Or just sit back and enjoy the buzz of soaring across the ocean waves in one of the all-time classic racing yachts. The Contessa 32 has completed innumerable ocean crossings, circumnavigations, and polar voyages, and is perfect for weekend or even longer adventures. Ask your local operator about sailing to France, the Channel Islands, the West Country, or the Scilly Isles, and back.
Isle of Wight from Bournemouth Full-Day Tour
Your full day tour will depart from a centrally located meeting point in Bournemouth near to the Train Station and you will arrive in Portsmouth at approximately 10.00am. Departure on ferry to Isle of Wight at 11:00 - 11:45 arrival on the island were we will begin our day at Godshill Village. Here you will be able to see old thatched cottages and tea shops. There is also a famous church with a legend that makes it very special. There is also a fantastic model village attraction to visit at a discounted price with us. You will have time for lunch here and to do the model village attraction if you wish.We will be departing on the ferry from nearby Alum Bay at Yarmouth over to Lymington and the New Forest where we will be able to see the wild ponies and horses roaming free before taking you home.Isle of Wight stops as advertised and departure on ferry at 17:20 - 18:00 arrival back to mainland. Return to Bournemouth by 19:00
Isle of Wight from Oxford Full-Day Tour
Your full day tour will depart from a centrally located meeting point in Oxford near to the Ashmolean Museum and you will arrive in Portsmouth at approximately 10.00am. Departure on ferry to Isle of Wight at 11:00 - 11:45 arrival on the island were we will begin our day at Godshill Village. Here you will be able to see old thatched cottages and tea shops. There is also a famous church with a legend that makes it very special. There is also a fantastic model village attraction to visit at a discounted price with us. You will have time for lunch here and to do the model village attraction if you wish.We will be departing on the ferry from nearby Alum Bay at Yarmouth over to Lymington and the New Forest where we will be able to see the wild ponies and horses roaming free before taking you home.Isle of Wight stops as advertised and departure on ferry at 17:20 - 18:00 arrival back to mainland. Return to Oxford 20:00 approx depending on traffic
English Heritage Overseas Visitor Pass with Free Entry to Over 100 Attractions
With your 9-day or a 16-day pass, you can visit over 100 places with the pass including key historical attractions such as Stonehenge, Osborn House, Dover castle, Tintagel Castle and Etham Palace. But you don't need to visit all of them - you can start saving money after visiting just two or three sites.This comprehensive visitor pass gives you an unlimited access to over 100 historic places across England, a free Overseas Visitor guidebook as well as a free or reduced entry to events like jousts and re-enactments. Plan a weekend away or a short break in Wiltshire, Isle of Wight, East Midlands, Derbyshire, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, London, Kent, Hadrian's Wall, Cornwall or Northumberland Coast, all of which are bursting with heritage sites and attractions. Further information of the places you can visit will be available in your Overseas Visitor Guidebook when you collect it from one of the sites.