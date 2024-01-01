Known locally as the Pepperpot, this 34ft, octagonal, 14th-century tower constitutes England's only surviving medieval lighthouse.
St Catherine's Oratory
Isle of Wight
Nearby Isle of Wight attractions
1.32 MILES
A crenellated 19th-century navigational aid that marks the island's southernmost point. Tours climb the 90-odd steps up to the lantern room, revealing…
6.48 MILES
Charles I was imprisoned here before his execution in 1649. Today you can clamber the sturdy ramparts and play bowls on the very green the doomed monarch…
8.75 MILES
10.54 MILES
Regularly chugs the one-hour journey from Smallbrook Junction to Wootton Common.
11.69 MILES
At this idyllic sand-and-shingle spit bordering the mouth of the River Yar, trails snake past swathes of sea pink, marram grass and rare clovers. It's…
14.97 MILES
The hamlet's fascinating Maritime Museum and heritage centre chart the inlet's shipbuilding history and role in WWII, and feature immaculately preserved…