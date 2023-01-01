Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Portsmouth's blockbuster draw sees you gazing at the evocative hulk of Henry VIII's flagship, the Mary Rose, and jumping aboard Nelson's Battle of Trafalgar warship HMS Victory. Then there's the Victorian HMS Warrior, the WWII-era submarine HMS Alliance and a wealth of imaginative museums and harbour tours. Visiting more than one exhibit makes the All Attractions ticket, not single issue tickets, the best value (although it now excludes entry to the Mary Rose Museum). There's a 20% discount for buying online.

Last admission to the dockyard is one hour before closing.