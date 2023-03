The Point's characterful cobbled streets are dotted with higgledy-piggledy houses and salty sea-dog pubs, their terraces prime places to watch streams of ferries and naval ships. Here you can climb Henry V's Round Tower and stroll along the fort's walls to the 15th-century Square Tower. Underneath, cavernous vaults frame Sally Ports: openings in the defences that used to give captains access to the sea, and now lead sun worshippers on to a tiny shingle beach.