National Museum of the Royal Navy

Cannon-fire, recoiling guns and blood-spattered, injured sailors appear in this museum's multimedia re-creation of the Battle of Trafalgar – Nelson and Napoleon even pop up to give a tactical briefing. The site also features William Wyllie’s 12.8m painting The Panorama of the Battle of Trafalgar, Nelson's 1800 life mask and an Enigma machine, used by British WWII codebreakers to crack German signals.

The All Attractions combined ticket (adult/child/family £35/15/60) includes entry to this museum.