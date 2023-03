This 1771 powder magazine is packed full of ordnance tracing the story of naval munitions from gunpowder to Exocet missiles. Explosion is in Gosport, on the west side of Portsmouth Harbour – a regular water bus (free, 15 minutes) links it with Portsmouth's main historic dockyard.

The All Attractions combined ticket (adult/child/family £35/15/60) includes entry to Explosion.