Bournemouth's sandy shoreline regularly clocks up seaside awards. It stretches from Southbourne in the far east to Alum Chine in the west – an immense promenade backed by some 3000 deckchairs, ornamental gardens, kids' playgrounds, cafes and 200 beach huts that are available for hire. The resort also has two piers. Around Bournemouth Pier you can rent deckchairs (per day £3), windbreaks (£6) and parasols (£6). Boscombe Pier is a focus for watersports.