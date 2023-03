A 2-mile, wafer-thin peninsula of land that curls around the expanse of Poole Harbour, Sandbanks is studded with some of the most expensive houses in the world. But the white-sand beaches that border them are free, have some of the best UK water-quality standards and are home to a host of watersports operators.

Brownsea Island Ferries shuttle from Poole to Sandbanks (adult child return £11.50/6.75), as does bus 60 (£3.60, 25 minutes, hourly).