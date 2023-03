The building alone is worth seeing – a beautifully restored 15th-century warehouse. The star exhibit is a 2300-year-old Iron Age logboat dredged up from Poole Harbour. At almost 10m long and over 12 tonnes, it's the largest to be found in southern Britain and probably carried 18 people.

It was hand-chiselled from a single tree; millennia later you can still see the blade marks in the wood.