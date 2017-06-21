Welcome to Devon
Discover collegiate Exeter, touristy Torquay, yachting-haven Dartmouth and alternative Totnes. Or escape to wilderness Dartmoor and the remote, surf-dashed north coast. To replenish your energy, you can sample wines made from the vines beside you and food that's fresh from field, furrow or sea. However you decide to explore Devon – surfing, cycling, kayaking, horse riding, sea swimming or barefoot beachcombing – it'll feel like coming home.
Top experiences in Devon
Recent articles
Devon activities
Gun Range Shooting Experience in Newton Abbot
There are three fantastic gun ranges to select from: If you choose the one hour package your time can be split over two of the three ranges, but if you go for the 1.5 hour package you can experience all three of the ranges.You will be provided with all of the equipment, guns ammunition, targets and air. You'll also be given you unlimited training and advice to ensure that you hit the target.The three ranges on offer are:- The 20 meter Air Rifle Range with either a sitting or standing shooting bench, and a choice of either paper, spinning or knockdown targets.- The Rapid Fire pistol range is a fun action packed range where you can unload a full magazine in just a few seconds if you wish.- The Simway Shooting Simulator is the worlds most advanced shooting and hunting simulator and it gives you an extremely realistic big screen experience. Choose from Clay, Skeet, Target, Driven Boar, Moose and even a Wild West shoot out.
Bespoke Tour of Devon and Cornwall from Devon
Join onboard these private luxury tours around Devon and Cornwall (or further afield if you insist!)Admire the varied scenery, soak up the history and hear the colourful stories reflecting the character of the area your guide is proud to call home. You will be often taken off the regular tourist trail with a leisurely tour which can be tailored to appeal to your own interests.Your experience can be created with an emphasis on what you find most interesting and entertaining. Entry fees are included in the cost unless otherwise stated. Meals are at your own discretion and are not included. A maximum of 6 passengers can be accommodated in the car. Collection is from your accommodation at an agreed time to suit your location and the tour being taken.
Private West Cornwall Highlights Tour from Devon
This is a private tour for up to 6 people. You will be collected from your hotel or accommodation for the trip to West Cornwall in a luxury Land Rover Discovery. The tour is suitable for all, but an ability to walk a few hundred meters from the car will enhance your experience.You will be collected from your hotel at an agreed time for the drive to St Michael's Mount, your guide pointing out places of interest and telling some of the history and stories of Cornwall on the route. Admission is included in your tour price. This former monastery dates back to the 8th century, and has been owned by the same family since 1650! The castle is spectacular, and the sea views are some of the best in the UK.A delicious Cornish pastie may be your lunch of choice (not included), before you drive through Penzance to Land's End, where there are great photo opportunities including the chance for your photo next to the famous signpost showing the distance to your home town. There are good views out to the Longships Lighthouse.You will then stop at Botallack en route. This is where there is an iconic Cornish landscape of the former mining engine houses which are perched just above the crashing waves. This was one of the locations for the recent BBC TV series Poldark. After a short drive to St Ives you'll be free to wander around this pretty town, regularly voted the best UK seaside resort, and maybe visit the Tate gallery or the Hepworth museum. The shops and galleries make this a dream location for your souveniers. You will then be taken back to your hotel.
Hot Air Balloon Champagne Flight from Tiverton
Come ballooning over Mid Devon and see the rolling countryside and pretty villages and towns from above! The flight will last about an hour but you will be with your crew for 3-4 hours. The experience also includes a glass of champagne and a flight certificate.On arrival at the meeting point, you will be greeted by the pilot and crew and then taken to the launch site that has been chosen for that day. You can then get involved with setting up the balloon or just watch. After a briefing from your pilot, you will take to the air and you will drift over beautiful villages and countryside.On landing the crew will have followed you with vehicles and trailers and they will meet you and pack the balloon away - most people like to be involved in this as well! They will then return you to the meeting point and present you with your certificate signed by your pilot. Don’t forget to bring your camera to catch this moment.You will fly at dusk or dawn when the winds are usually at their calmest. For a morning flight you meet at between 5.30am and 6.30am and in the evening, usually two to three hours before sunset. It's recommended that you dress in clothing suitable for a countryside walk and the weather/temperature for the time of year. You may also choose to bring a hat to protect your head from the heat of the burners! Please note ballooning is weather dependent.If you've ever wanted to see Devon from a different angle, then a hot air balloon ride offers a fantastic opportunity to view the town and surrounding countryside from above. Aerosaurus Balloons offers magical flight experiences taking off from various hand-picked launch sites across the South West England.
1-hour Sunrise or Sunset Hot Air Balloon Ride from Exeter
Come ballooning over beautiful Devon and see the dramatic county from above! The flight will last about an hour but you will be with your crew for 3-4 hours. The experience also includes a glass of champagne and a flight certificate. Balloon rides take place at dawn or dusk. On arrival at the meeting point, you will be greeted by the pilot and crew and then taken to the launch site that has been chosen for that day. You can then get involved with setting up the balloon or just watch. After a briefing from your pilot, you will take to the air and drift over beautiful villages and stunning countryside.On landing the crew will have followed you with vehicles and trailers and they will meet you and pack the balloon away - most people like to be involved in this as well! They will then return you to the original meeting point and present you with your certificate signed by your pilot. Don’t forget to bring your camera to catch this moment.You will fly at dusk or dawn when the winds are usually at their calmest. For a morning flight you meet between 5.30am and 6.30am and in the evening, usually two to three hours before sunset. It's recommended that you dress in clothing suitable for a countryside walk and the weather/temperature for the time of year. You may also choose to bring a hat to protect your head from the heat of the burners! Please note that ballooning is weather dependent.If you've ever wanted to see Devon from a different angle, then a hot air balloon ride offers a fantastic opportunity to view the famous county from above. Aerosaurus Balloons offers magical flight experiences taking off from various hand-picked launch sites across the South West England.
Hot Air Balloon Champagne Flight from South Devon
Make your own way to Lee Mill, just outside of Plymouth, in time for your 6am or 6pm flight (depending on option chosen). Meet your pilot and crew, and listen to a full safety briefing, before being transferred to the launch site. You can then get involved with setting up the balloon or just watch as the gigantic balloon is inflated. Climb aboard and take off over the beautiful villages and countryside of south Devon. Sip a glass of Champagne as you watch the sun rise or set along the coast, then glide inland and listen as your pilot points out sights of interest, including the edge of the Dartmoor National Park. On landing the crew will have followed you with vehicles and trailers and will be waiting for you - if you want, you can get involved and help packing up the balloon. Finally, return to the meeting point, where you will be presented with your flight certificate, signed by your pilot. Please note: The hot air balloon flight lasts around an hour but you will be with your crew for up to four hours. You will fly at dusk or dawn when the winds are usually at their calmest - meeting times are typically between 5.30am and 6.30am for a morning flight, or 2-3 hours before sunset. Flights may be cancelled or postponed due to unsuitable weather conditions.