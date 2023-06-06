Shop
A seaside resort since Victorian times – and, famously, the setting for Basil Fawlty's fictional hotel in Fawlty Towers – Torquay remains a classic destination for the good, old-fashioned British summer getaway. Rather fancifully billing itself as the heart of the 'English Riviera', a reference to its palm-lined seafront and russet-red cliffs, it's a curious mix: as popular as ever with coach tours, sun-seeking families and stag- and hen parties, but with a fresh smattering of fine-dining restaurants and boutique B&Bs that indicate the town might be sloughing off its old image in favour of something a bit more classy. And in fact, it's the sprawling, bargain-basement resort of Paignton 3 miles south that's in more dire need of an image overhaul.
Torquay
Expect stalactites to drip water on your head and temperatures to dip to 14°C in these atmospheric caves. Hour-long guided tours lead through a maze of…
Torquay
There are 413 tiny buildings, inhabited by 13,160 even tinier people, on display at this Lilliputian attraction, the epitome of English eccentricity…
Torquay
This innovative, 32-hectare zoo is by far and away Paignton's top draw. Spacious enclosures recreate habitats from savannah and wetland to tropical forest…
Torquay
At 182 hectares, Cockington provides a welcome oasis of calm, green space, just a mile from Torquay's seafront bustle. Walking trails wind through fields,…
Torquay
Built in 1196, this impressive abbey is a setting for arts and cultural events, but it's the wonderful gardens that are of most interest – particularly to…
Torquay
The collection at Torquay's town museum is eclectic, taking in everything from samurai suits of armour to Egyptian mummies and taxidermied butterflies…
Torquay
To indulge in pure holiday nostalgia, head to this grand old Victorian pier where you can parade along the long wooden deck, jump in a dodgem, bounce…
Torquay
One of a string of sand-and-shingle beaches, Oddicombe sits at the foot of the Babbacombe Cliff Railway.
