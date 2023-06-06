Torquay

A seaside resort since Victorian times – and, famously, the setting for Basil Fawlty's fictional hotel in Fawlty Towers – Torquay remains a classic destination for the good, old-fashioned British summer getaway. Rather fancifully billing itself as the heart of the 'English Riviera', a reference to its palm-lined seafront and russet-red cliffs, it's a curious mix: as popular as ever with coach tours, sun-seeking families and stag- and hen parties, but with a fresh smattering of fine-dining restaurants and boutique B&Bs that indicate the town might be sloughing off its old image in favour of something a bit more classy. And in fact, it's the sprawling, bargain-basement resort of Paignton 3 miles south that's in more dire need of an image overhaul.

Must-see attractions

  • Kents Cavern

    Kents Cavern

    Torquay

    Expect stalactites to drip water on your head and temperatures to dip to 14°C in these atmospheric caves. Hour-long guided tours lead through a maze of…

  • Babbacombe Model Village

    Babbacombe Model Village

    Torquay

    There are 413 tiny buildings, inhabited by 13,160 even tinier people, on display at this Lilliputian attraction, the epitome of English eccentricity…

  • Paignton Zoo

    Paignton Zoo

    Torquay

    This innovative, 32-hectare zoo is by far and away Paignton's top draw. Spacious enclosures recreate habitats from savannah and wetland to tropical forest…

  • Cockington Country Park

    Cockington Country Park

    Torquay

    At 182 hectares, Cockington provides a welcome oasis of calm, green space, just a mile from Torquay's seafront bustle. Walking trails wind through fields,…

  • Torre Abbey Gardens

    Torre Abbey Gardens

    Torquay

    Built in 1196, this impressive abbey is a setting for arts and cultural events, but it's the wonderful gardens that are of most interest – particularly to…

  • Torquay Museum

    Torquay Museum

    Torquay

    The collection at Torquay's town museum is eclectic, taking in everything from samurai suits of armour to Egyptian mummies and taxidermied butterflies…

  • Paignton Pier

    Paignton Pier

    Torquay

    To indulge in pure holiday nostalgia, head to this grand old Victorian pier where you can parade along the long wooden deck, jump in a dodgem, bounce…

  • Oddicombe Beach

    Oddicombe Beach

    Torquay

    One of a string of sand-and-shingle beaches, Oddicombe sits at the foot of the Babbacombe Cliff Railway.

