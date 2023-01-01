Paignton Zoo

This innovative, 32-hectare zoo is by far and away Paignton's top draw. Spacious enclosures recreate habitats from savannah and wetland to tropical forest and desert. Highlights include the orangutan island, a glass-walled big-cat enclosure and a lemur wood, where you walk over a plank suspension bridge as the primates leap around the trees. Then there's the crocodile swamp with pathways winding over and beside Nile, Cuban and saltwater crocs. Joint tickets also cover the Living Coasts seabird centre.

Last admission is one hour before closing time. There are discounts available if you prebook your ticket online.