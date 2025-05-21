As the weather begins to warm and the sun shines, Londoners will start crowding outside pubs, drinking a pint at all hours. After living in London for two years, I can attest that pubs in the summertime are truly unmatched. With over 3000 pubs and bars in the capital, knowing where to go for a laid-back day drink compared to a rowdy night out may seem impossible if you’re not from the area.

While the list for the best outdoor pubs in London runs much longer, I’ve rounded up a few places to start at. From a rooftop bar with amazing views of East London to a riverside pub dating back to the time of Shakespeare, here are the best outdoor pubs, bars and beer gardens to explore in London.

Pear Tree Cafe, Battersea Park. Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images/Getty Images

1. Listen to live music at Pear Tree cafe

Best for live music and drinks in the park

Lakeside Cafe, Battersea Park, London, SW11 4NJ

Vibes: During the fall and winter, Pear Tree Cafe is simply a cute cafe serving coffee, pizza and sandwiches. However, in the spring and summertime, the cafe truly comes alive. Pear Tree Cafe has locations in Battersea Park, Clapham and Lincoln's Inn Fields, but those looking for the best outdoor drinking should head to Battersea.

Between April and September, the cafe hosts live music nights from Wednesday to Saturday nights with genres ranging from live jazz to DJ sets. The park quickly fills with people drinking, soaking up the sunshine and chatting with friends, so be sure to arrive early before the music starts.

What to order: I always order a Pear Tree Garden pizza – with tomatoes, ribboned courgette, ricotta and chili – with a glass of rosé for the ultimate outdoor summer picnic vibe.

2. Marvel at London’s nighttime lights at Netil 360

Best rooftop bar

1 Westgate St, London, E8 3RL

Vibes: Nothing says "summer is here" like an ice-cold drink on a rooftop bar. Bethnal Green is my neighborhood, so I may be a bit biased in saying that the area has some of the best bars in the city. Netil 360 is one I always go back to for great views of the East London skyline and a night of relaxed drinks.

There’s no cover or dress code for the bar, but bear in mind that you will need to walk several flights of stairs to reach the rooftop, so it might be best to avoid uncomfortable shoes (I’ve made that mistake plenty of times before).

What to order: During the springtime, my friends and I would spend our Friday nights at Netil 360 splitting a jug of Pimm’s Spritz.

The Anchor Bankside. Alena Veasey/Shutterstock

3. Step back in time at the Anchor Bankside

Best historic pub by the Thames

34 Park St, London, SE1 9EF

Vibes: History lovers must have a pint at the Anchor Bankside. Located a short walk from Shakespeare’s Globe, stop by the Anchor any time of the day for views of the Thames and St Paul's Cathedral, classic pub dishes, and to get some sunbathing in.

The riverside pub was rebuilt in 1676 after fires destroyed London. The pub remains the “sole survivor” of the river taverns during the Shakespearean era. Guests can indulge in various beers, ciders and specialty cocktails. If that’s not enough for you, walk a few minutes down the road to Borough Market, a popular nearby food hall.

What to order: For an appetizer, I love the battered halloumi with red chili and spring onion garnish. The ciders are good here, but in summer, you can't beat a refreshing Pink Spritz, with strawberry gin, prosecco and lemonade.

Food stalls line the outdoor tables at Between the Bridges. Old Town Tourist/Shutterstock

4. Dance to DJs at Between the Bridges

Best for DJ sets and food trucks

The Queen's Walk, London, SE1

Vibes: If you’re searching for a night out with DJs, food trucks and a lively crowd, look no further than Between the Bridges. The bar is just steps away from Waterloo Station and has something for everyone. Between the Bridges hosts drag nights, bottomless brunches and other ticketed and free events all year. Don’t worry about eating before you get there. Several food vendors are lined up outside the bar, serving everything from pizza and burgers to sweets.

What to order: This year, the bar partnered with Time Out London to bring some of the city’s best food spots to one place. Don't miss the wood-fired bread and creative fillings from Rogue Sarnies, a popular East London sandwich shop.

Left: Thai food at the Faltering Fullback. Right: The pub's leafy exterior. Faltering Fullback (2)

5. Watch rugby at the Faltering Fullback

Best for sports and Thai food

19 Perth Rd, Finsbury Park, London, N4 3HB

Vibes: Sure, plenty of bars show sports, but very few places match the rowdy atmosphere of the Faltering Fullback. An eight-minute walk from Finsbury Park Station, the Faltering Fullback – which calls itself an “Irish pub with a Thai twist” – is the best place to watch rugby and eat mouthwatering Thai food.

Don’t let the seemingly small entrance deceive you: out back is a beer garden with jungle gym-like seating. Head to the bar on Monday nights for £1 trivia or go throughout the summer to catch the British and Irish Lions playing in Australia.

What to order: Guinness and Thai food may not seem like they go together, but at the Faltering Fullback, they do. The pad thai with chicken is a fan-favorite, along with the chicken satay skewers as a starter.

CRATE Brewery. Robin Pearson, via CRATE Brewery

6. Have pre- and post-football drinks at CRATE Brewery

Best for pizza and beer

Unit 7 Queen's Yard, London, E9 5EN

Vibes: Football (soccer) fans are no doubt familiar with CRATE Brewery, a pizzeria and brewery just an 11-minute walk from the legendary London Stadium (former Olympic Stadium for London 2012 and present home ground for West Ham United). Grab a seat in the sunshine on a canal-side bench, a top choice of mine for post-soccer drinks and catching up with friends. Later, check out some other outdoor venues in Hackney Wick, such as All My Friends for a lively club atmosphere, or Hackney Bridge for more food options.

What to order: CRATE's drinks menu includes lagers, IPAs, ciders, stouts, several guest beers, plus a small selection of wines and cocktails. All pizzas are made with locally sourced ingredients. My personal favorite is the sage and truffle pizza paired with a pint of cider.

Left: Pub on the Park's outdoor tables fill up quickly. Right: So quickly, in fact, that the crowd spills out into the street. Ella Clifton, via Pub on the Park (2)

7. Unwind at Pub on the Park

Best for chill weekend drinks on sunny days

19 Martello St, London, E8 3PE

Vibes: Head to the Pub on the Park on weekends after walking around London Fields or browsing Broadway Market, which is just a 10-minute walk from the pub. While there’s plenty of outdoor seating, it does tend to fill up fast, so try not to spend too long at the market. If you didn’t get a chance to eat, no worries, Pub on the Park has a hearty menu of burgers, small bites and poutine.

What to order: Delight in the delicious crispy cauliflower bites and mac ‘n’ cheese balls.

Left: The Ship's outdoor area resembles a shipyard. Right: A live music performance at the Ship. Ella Umney, via The Ship (2)

8. Fill up at the Ship

Best for late-night burgers

41 Jews Row, London, SW18 1TB

Vibes: South of the river, those that know Clapham and Wandsworth are likely familiar with the Ship. As the name suggests, the waterfront pub looks like a shipyard with fairy lights decorating the outside bar area. The Ship's loaded menu includes burgers and chicken sandwiches that will definitely satisfy your late-night cravings. It also hosts live music and DJs, so check the calendar to time your visit just right.

What to order: While the beer perfectly pairs with any burger, the pub’s highlight is its extensive spritz menu. Drinkers can choose from over 14 different spritzes, but my go-to is the Cuban Colada.

9. Drink an Aperol spritz at the Prince

Best for a night out in West London

14 Lillie Rd, London, SW6 1TT

Vibes: Those wanting a night out with good music, drinks and a young atmosphere should add the Prince to their list. This West London bar – with a covered deck draped in greenery and string lights – has events all summer long and live music on weekends. During the day and into the early evening, guests can order Italian dishes and small plates. The bar is definitely a step above casual, so dress like you’re ready for a night (or day) out when you go. I recommend getting there before 7pm – a line forms quickly, and you risk not making it in if you come much later.

What to order: The Prince serves a top-tier 90-minute bottomless spritz brunch on Sundays, which is totally worth it. The summer chopped salad is a refreshing summer meal if you’re looking for something other than brunch.

Trafalgar Tavern's gorgeous facade overlooking the Thames. Callum Moy/Getty Images

10. Embrace the English charm at Trafalgar Tavern

Best for a traditional pub feel

Park Row, London, SE10 9NW

Vibes: Trafalgar Tavern, by far, is one of the most Instagrammable pubs in all of London. The streets are lined with flags, which pull you into the English spirit. There’s plenty of seating directly outside the pub and additional seating along the Thames. Inside the pub, you’ll feel like you've entered a fisher’s dream with nautical decorations lining the walls. The pub serves traditional English food and small seafood dishes. Sunset is one of the best times to visit, but I recommend getting there a fair bit earlier as it tends to get crowded quickly when the weather is nice.

What to order: Traditional pub food is the way to go here – fish and chips with a pint of Amstel lager.