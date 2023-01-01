Still known to most Londoners as the Olympic Stadium, this large sportsground is the main focal point of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It had a Games capacity of 80,000, which has been scaled back to 54,000 seats for its new role as the home ground for West Ham United FC. It's also used for athletics and other large sporting events and concerts. They offer match day tours; when nothing's on, guided multimedia tours are available (book on the website before heading out).