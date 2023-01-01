The ‘Regent’s Park of the East End’, this 86-hectare leafy expanse of ornamental lakes, monuments, tennis courts, flower beds and lawns was opened in 1845. It was the first public park in the East End, given the go-ahead after a local MP presented Queen Victoria with a petition of 30,000 signatures. It quickly gained a reputation as the 'People's Park' when many rallies were held here.

On summer weekends it's busy with picnicking families, frolicking East Londoners, cyclists, joggers and skateboarding youths. Street food stalls, ice-cream vans and occasional music festivals also boost visitor numbers. Hertford Union Canal runs along the south perimeter and on to Hackney Wick.