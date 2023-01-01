Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art & Natural History

Museum? Art project? Cocktail bar? This is not a venue that's easily classifiable. Inspired by Victorian-era cabinets of curiosities, Wynd's wilfully eccentric collection includes stuffed birds, pickled genitals, two-headed lambs, shrunken heads, a key to the Garden of Eden, dodo bones, celebrity excrement and a gilded hippo skull that belonged to Pablo Escobar. A self-confessed 'incoherent vision of the world displayed through wonder'; make of it what you will. Or stop by for a cocktail at the bar upstairs.

A subjective and thought-provoking collection, it's an admirable and frequently illuminating attempt to convey the wonder and horrors of the natural world. There are also exhibitions, lectures and taxidermy workshops. You must be over 21 to enter.