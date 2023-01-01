A little pocket of charming – not to mention unlikely – wilderness in the middle of a Hackney housing estate, St Mary’s Secret Garden really does feel like a secret. Run and maintained by the surrounding community, the garden offers hands-on experiences in horticulture and ecotherapy, but you’re free to simply visit for some peace and quiet. Its various mini-areas include a wildflower meadow, a herb garden, a pond and several beehives.
St Mary’s Secret Garden
Clerkenwell, Shoreditch & Spitalfields
