Built in 1778, this warm and welcoming church was the place of work and worship for John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist Church. You can learn more about him in the Museum of Methodism downstairs, and visit his house (at the front) and his grave (behind the church).
Wesley's Chapel
Clerkenwell, Shoreditch & Spitalfields
