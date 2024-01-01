Hackney City Farm

East London

If there's a less bucolic landscape than Hackney Rd, we can't imagine it. All the more reason to bring a slice of the country to kids who have only ever known eggs to have come from a supermarket. There are plenty of animals to pat and, after appropriate hand washing, a cafe serving homemade gelato.

Nearby East London attractions

1. Columbia Road Flower Market

0.28 MILES

A wonderful explosion of colour and life, this weekly market sells a beautiful array of flowers, pot plants, bulbs, seeds and everything you might need…

2. St Mary’s Secret Garden

0.39 MILES

A little pocket of charming – not to mention unlikely – wilderness in the middle of a Hackney housing estate, St Mary’s Secret Garden really does feel…

3. Museum of the Home

0.42 MILES

These beautiful ivy-clad brick almshouses, which are closed until summer 2020 for renovations, were built in 1714 as a home for poor pensioners. Two rooms…

5. V&A Museum of Childhood

0.53 MILES

Housed in a purpose-built Victorian-era building, this branch of the Victoria & Albert Museum is aimed at both kids (with play areas, interactive exhibits…

6. London Fields

0.67 MILES

A strip of green in an increasingly hip part of Hackney, London Fields is where locals hang out after a meander up Broadway Market. The park also has two…

7. Old Truman Brewery

0.77 MILES

Founded here in the 17th century, Truman's Black Eagle Brewery was, by the 1850s, the largest brewery in the world. Spread over a series of brick…

8. 19 Princelet St

0.84 MILES

This grand 1719 town house was originally occupied by a prosperous Huguenot family of weavers, before becoming home to waves of immigrants, including…