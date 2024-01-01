Hackney City Farm

If there's a less bucolic landscape than Hackney Rd, we can't imagine it. All the more reason to bring a slice of the country to kids who have only ever known eggs to have come from a supermarket. There are plenty of animals to pat and, after appropriate hand washing, a cafe serving homemade gelato.
