19 Princelet St

This grand 1719 town house was originally occupied by a prosperous Huguenot family of weavers, before becoming home to waves of immigrants, including Polish, Irish and Jewish families, the last of which built a synagogue in the back garden in 1869. In keeping with the house’s multicultural past, it’s now a museum of immigration and diversity. The building urgently needs repairs so isn't open often (usually no more than a dozen times a year); check the website for details. Donations encouraged.

Photography is not allowed, but you can buy postcards that feature the beautiful interiors in the small gift shop.