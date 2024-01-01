A strip of green in an increasingly hip part of Hackney, London Fields is where locals hang out after a meander up Broadway Market. The park also has two children’s play areas, a decent pub and the London Fields Lido.
London Fields
East London
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.8 MILES
The world’s largest and oldest continuously occupied fortress, Windsor Castle is a majestic vision of battlements and towers. Used for state occasions, it…
4.03 MILES
A splendid mixture of architectural styles, Westminster Abbey is considered the finest example of Early English Gothic. It's not merely a beautiful place…
2.81 MILES
One of London's most amazing attractions, Tate Modern is an outstanding modern- and contemporary-art gallery housed in the creatively revamped Bankside…
5.86 MILES
With its thunderous, animatronic dinosaur, riveting displays about planet earth, outstanding Darwin Centre and architecture straight from a Gothic fairy…
2.46 MILES
Sir Christopher Wren’s 300-year-old architectural masterpiece is a London icon. Towering over diminutive Ludgate Hill in a superb position that's been a…
2.33 MILES
Few parts of the UK are as steeped in history or as impregnated with legend and superstition as the titanic stonework of the Tower of London. Not only is…
2.73 MILES
Seeing a play at Shakespeare's Globe – ideally standing under the open-air "wooden O" – is experiencing the playwright's work at its best and most…
3.22 MILES
With almost six million visitors trooping through its doors annually, the British Museum in Bloomsbury, one of the oldest and finest museums in the world,…
Nearby East London attractions
0.35 MILES
Devoted to items relating to Hackneyites past and present, this interesting little museum is as diverse as the ethnically mixed community it serves. Most…
2. Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art & Natural History
0.41 MILES
Museum? Art project? Cocktail bar? This is not a venue that's easily classifiable. Inspired by Victorian-era cabinets of curiosities, Wynd's wilfully…
0.58 MILES
Set at the edge of the beautiful St John’s Churchyard Gardens, this 13th-century tower is the oldest building in Hackney and the only remains of a church…
0.67 MILES
If there's a less bucolic landscape than Hackney Rd, we can't imagine it. All the more reason to bring a slice of the country to kids who have only ever…
0.71 MILES
It would be quite possible to walk straight past this relatively inconspicuous brick house without noticing its great age. Originally known as Bryk Place,…
6. Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
0.72 MILES
This garden is typical of the kind of grassroots regeneration happening around Dalston: a project led by the community, for the community – and a roaring…
0.78 MILES
Massively popular with the ethnically diverse community it serves, this market is best for its exotic fruit and vegetables, whole fish and colourful…
0.82 MILES
A little pocket of charming – not to mention unlikely – wilderness in the middle of a Hackney housing estate, St Mary’s Secret Garden really does feel…